Cost of Ankle Replacement Surgery

ankle replacement surgery
(Image by own)   Details   DMCA

When conservative treatment of ankle injury or arthritis fails, it is recommended to undergo endoprosthetics, i.e. ankle-replacement surgery. Ankle replacement abroad is performed by a team of experienced specialists who have been performing such procedures for many years. But how expensive is it?

Who needs an ankle-replacement surgery?

If you experience constant pain in the ankle, surgery may be indicated. Even more so, if you have any of the following conditions in your medical history:

  • Injuries to the joint
  • Fractures of the bones that make up the joint and their improper healing
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Congenital deformities of the foot
  • Complications of bone fractures

All of these diagnoses can lead to the deformity of the ankle and/or the subtalar joint, which causes persistent pain while walking, swelling, and impaired support function of the limb.

At the early stages, conservative treatment is possible for patients with ankle arthrosis. Unfortunately, with the progression of the pathology conservative methods of treatment become ineffective, and managing the condition requires surgery. After surgery, the full function of the ankle is restored, the pain disappears, and the patient returns to normal life.

In the absence of a severe deformity of the ankle joint, minimally invasive surgery is possible. This significantly reduces pain after surgery and speeds up healing. Surgeons in the best clinics abroad are skilled in all methods of treating ankle and subtalar joint.

The cost of ankle-replacement surgery abroad

The cost of ankle-replacement surgery includes the cost of several days of hospitalization as well as the cost of endoprosthesis and the intervention. It should be noted that after the surgery it will be necessary to stay abroad for some time. This is all very individual and is coordinated with the attending physician.

The cost of ankle-replacement surgery varies depending on the severity of the disease, the method of surgery and the type of prosthesis, the duration of treatment and rehabilitation, and the country and a hospital chosen.

The cost of total ankle-replacement surgery is about 6,181 EUR in Thailand. The cost of total ankle-replacement surgery is about 9,952 EUR in Turkey. The cost of total ankle-replacement surgery starts at 14,862 EUR in Germany.

Feel free to visit the Booking Health website to know more about the cost of ankle-replacement surgery.

What do you pay for?

To reduce the side effects that can occur during surgery, the procedure is usually performed under spinal anesthesia. The surgeon removes the affected parts of the joint, and artificial implants are placed instead. The composition and structure of the prosthesis allow good sliding of the surfaces against each other, preventing loosening of the joint. The integrity of the tissues dissected during surgery is therefore restored.

Ankle joint replacement in hospitals abroad is performed using durable prostheses made of biocompatible materials, which are not rejected by the body and serve for many years. After the ankle-replacement surgery, the patient can return to a normal life without discomfort or pain.

How to go abroad for ankle-replacement surgery during a lockdown?

Chandan Singh is a freelance writer, blogger, and digital media journalist. He has a management degree in Supply Chain & Operations Management and Marketing and boasts a wide-ranging background in digital media.

