

The Courage to Change | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez If our nation is going to change, so must we. Queens and the Bronx: Vote for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on November 6th. Find out ...

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y.) juxtaposed to a 2022 campaign placard for her re-election.

This past Friday in a re-election campaign speech Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D. N.Y.) called the US political system an "oligarchy".

Cortez put it this way, "When you look at the fact that our elections are bought...powerful lobbies have more say in our legislation than everyday people, we are living in an oligarchy that has democratic moments"-which she declared in a Facebook video.

Going further she railed against a "presidency that's not determined by a popular vote...that the census taken every 10 years produces "a House of Representatives that gets gerrymandered...in order to ensure outsized minority rule".

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for people to defend the stance we live in a democracy, in a true one".

Cortez called Congress a "corrupt institution..."difficult" to be a "normal person surrounded by so much decay and moral emptiness that frankly transcends party". Kudos to all that.

Honesty, a breath of fresh air coming from an incumbent politician.

Yet let's not get too carried away with Cortez' latest statements. Realize she voted for the latest defense budget, supported the Democratic party that opposes Medicare for all as well as forgiveness of college student loan debt.

Let's say lately she was able to "talk the talk" but her actual voting record indicated she wasn't able to "walk the walk".

Maybe that's asking too much of her considering she's in such a minority position being as she says in a Congress that's a corrupt institution.

Most people in the US, Dems and Repubs alike would agree the Congress is corrupt. Yet we the people do little about that fact, believe we can't do anything so we put up with it.

But the KEY to getting legislation enacted, to really take on the policies and issues facing this country is getting control of Congress.

To do that, or better have the chance to do that requires Dems and Repubs get past their squabbling with each other over abortion, police brutality, guns, school curriculum, et al. and come together on the most necessary thing to do; how to get control of Congress.

There has to be candidates, Dems and Repubs who openly declare they would refuse to take big money to underwrite their electoral campaign. That they will enact legislation only in the peoples interest; vote their conscience, not in the interest of big money.

