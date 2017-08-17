The DNC created the conditions for Trump to rise with equal corruption/cooperation from the Republicans. They wouldn't let Bernie rise, and Hillary's corruption related to organizations like the Clinton Foundation furthered questions and mistrust of the party. Additionally, you can tout Obama all you want, but lets remember what happened during his administration: Dirty wars, Drone use escalation, more NSA spying, Black Lives Matter and the response of escalated Police violence against Black and Brown people, Occupy Movement and the subsequent crack down of Occupy by Dems and Republicans (over 7500 arrests), The need for the Fight for 15... while the rise of White Nationalism has creeped in upon us.

These conditions are not unlike the Weimar Republic in Germany that gave rise to the Nazis. The failure of the Weimar Republic allowed the of rise of the Nazis/Fascists by not addressing corruption and a failing economy, in spite of trying to make it look otherwise. So, people can blame the Republicans, White Nationalists all they want but Institutional Racism from both parties, the New Jim Crow, and the Mass incarceration/Police State contributed to it.

Lets remember that in the march in Charlottesville, Va there were not only White Nationalists in the March, but current and ex military and Police, including Blue Lives Matter, in the March. Furthermore, the Police stood by initially and did nothing about the White Nationalists and the violent aggression that happened at their hands. If this were Black and Brown people behaving in this violent manner, a violent crack down would have happened by the Police. The Democratic Governor did nothing initially to quell the actions of the Fascists until he had no choice.

So, the real problem is Capitalism, Imperialism, Neo Colonialism and Corruption of both the Democrats and the Republicans. The lack of a deeper historical analysis regarding this rise of White Nationalism is truly tragic. It is for those of us who are concerned about Peace, Justice, and ending the reign of terror by these White Nationalists, to not only educate ourselves and others about Fascism, but to resist with all our resources and tactics, this terrible movement.