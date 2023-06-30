Comments on the review of the book on Dr King

A hopeful visionary review that does a good job of recounting the times that we both lived. We blacks were full of hope then. But it turned sour, then bitter, with a bit of reversible progress thrown in for good measure. Maybe you missed the fact that Sarah Huckleby Sanders, as one of first acts as Ark governor, reversed school integration in that state's school, including Little Rock Central High. Then, the US Supreme Court followed this up by also reversing AA. This has all happened in 2023? In light of this, I would offer to revise your rather eloquent analogy to one more apt for what has happened over our respective life times. Given that 74 million Americans voted for Trump in 2020, a three million increase over 2016: If a black man of Trump's ignorance and utter lack of character had taken the country down as Trump has done, I would have been so embarrassed by him as a representative of my race, my gender, and my nation, that I would have assisted in chasing him out of the country all by myself. No one would have had to urge or assist me. So, since white men have not elected to do this. And since a majority of white women and Christians also voted for him. We can draw no other conclusion than that racism IS America's home. Not some far away place as your analogy requires. We need a modicum of proof to be hopeful. And frankly, I see none. But this was still a powerful review. I passed on the book several times but maybe now I will read it. Touche' for a fine effort.