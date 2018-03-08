- Advertisement -

Palestinian teen activist was imprisoned by Israel at age 16, turned 17 in jail, and is now enduring a hidden trial. Ahed, her family and her lawyer have called for an open courtroom, but Israel says it must close her trial to the public for her "protection." The courtroom has barred media, diplomats, and human rights observers.





CodePink insists on an open trial in their petition here, saying:

Text of CodePink's letter to the State Dept:

Dear US State Department,

It is horrible that Israel has closed the courtroom for the military trial of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi. They are trying to hide from the international community while they try a child in a military court with an over 99% conviction rate.

Seventeen-year-old Ahed Tamimi is facing up to 10 years in prison. Each year, Israel arrests and prosecutes around 700 Palestinian children in military court. Israel's abuse of Palestinian children must stop.

We ask you to demand that Israel open the courtroom and that you send a representative of the US government to be present throughout Ahed Tamimi's trial.

Sincerely,