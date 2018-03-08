Palestinian teen activist was imprisoned by Israel at age 16, turned 17 in jail, and is now enduring a hidden trial. Ahed, her family and her lawyer have called for an open courtroom, but Israel says it must close her trial to the public for her "protection." The courtroom has barred media, diplomats, and human rights observers.
Ahed Tamimi
CodePink insists on an open trial in their petition here, saying:
Help us call on the US State Department to demand that Ahed's trial be opened, and that they send a US official to monitor the trial.
Medea Benjamin, Manal Tamimi and Jodie Evans
We recently visited Ahed's home in the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh. We met with Ahed's father, aunts and cousins. We joined them in protests to free Ahed and all the Tamimi family members who are languishing in prison. As mothers, our hearts go out to all the Palestinian mothers whose children are imprisoned by the Israeli government. Currently, over 300 Palestinian children are in Israeli prisons. Ahed is being held without bail. She is being tried in a military court with an over 99% conviction rate and faces up to 10 years in prison.
Please take a moment today to honor women's struggles for justice by contacting the State Department. Tell them that they must demand Ahed's trial be opened to the media and the public. We cannot allow Israel to silence Ahed's case and her call for freedom.
We began CODEPINK as a way to rise up again the forces of repression and war. We will not allow Ahed's voice to be silenced. We will rise with her as she calls for freedom, dignity and equality.
Text of CodePink's letter to the State Dept:
Dear US State Department,
It is horrible that Israel has closed the courtroom for the military trial of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi. They are trying to hide from the international community while they try a child in a military court with an over 99% conviction rate.
Seventeen-year-old Ahed Tamimi is facing up to 10 years in prison. Each year, Israel arrests and prosecutes around 700 Palestinian children in military court. Israel's abuse of Palestinian children must stop.
We ask you to demand that Israel open the courtroom and that you send a representative of the US government to be present throughout Ahed Tamimi's trial.
Sincerely,