Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

CodePink calls for Open Courtroom in Ahed Tamimi Trial: Sign Petition

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/8/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)
- Advertisement -

Palestinian teen activist was imprisoned by Israel at age 16, turned 17 in jail, and is now enduring a hidden trial. Ahed, her family and her lawyer have called for an open courtroom, but Israel says it must close her trial to the public for her "protection." The courtroom has barred media, diplomats, and human rights observers.



Ahed Tamimi
(Image by Alberto Hugo Rojas)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

CodePink insists on an open trial in their petition here, saying:

Help us call on the US State Department to demand that Ahed's trial be opened, and that they send a US official to monitor the trial.


Medea Benjamin, Manal Tamimi and Jodie Evans
(Image by CodePink)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We recently visited Ahed's home in the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh. We met with Ahed's father, aunts and cousins. We joined them in protests to free Ahed and all the Tamimi family members who are languishing in prison. As mothers, our hearts go out to all the Palestinian mothers whose children are imprisoned by the Israeli government. Currently, over 300 Palestinian children are in Israeli prisons. Ahed is being held without bail. She is being tried in a military court with an over 99% conviction rate and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Please take a moment today to honor women's struggles for justice by contacting the State Department. Tell them that they must demand Ahed's trial be opened to the media and the public. We cannot allow Israel to silence Ahed's case and her call for freedom.

We began CODEPINK as a way to rise up again the forces of repression and war. We will not allow Ahed's voice to be silenced. We will rise with her as she calls for freedom, dignity and equality.

Text of CodePink's letter to the State Dept:

Dear US State Department,

- Advertisement -

It is horrible that Israel has closed the courtroom for the military trial of 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi. They are trying to hide from the international community while they try a child in a military court with an over 99% conviction rate.

Seventeen-year-old Ahed Tamimi is facing up to 10 years in prison. Each year, Israel arrests and prosecutes around 700 Palestinian children in military court. Israel's abuse of Palestinian children must stop.

We ask you to demand that Israel open the courtroom and that you send a representative of the US government to be present throughout Ahed Tamimi's trial.

Sincerely,

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Ahed Tamimi"

Ahed Tamimi Billboards Posted on Interstate-95 (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
Brazil's Socialism and Liberty Party Supports Boycott of Israel (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
Free the Tamimis Global Day of Action Feb. 18: Selected Tweets (Article) (# of views) 02/18/2018
View All 37 Articles in "Ahed Tamimi"
Total Views for the Series: 30007   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 