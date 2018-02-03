- Advertisement -



What Bernie's Historic 2016 Teaches for 2020 Bernie Sanders' near-victory in the Democratic primary despite no corporate support was a first in US history, and proved that small money and a substantive message can succeed, says Thomas...

Have you noticed in the past few years that Bernie Sanders supporters are never accused of any Dirty Tricks?

Have you ever heard anyone refer to Sanders Trolls? No.

That is because Sanders communicates ethics and a sense of Equanimity to his supporters, whom I believe start off by being ethically and morally principled people to begin with.

However, the larger picture of Toxic American Politics remains horrifying, if you still cling to any naïve hopes for "collegial discussions," and no matter which party you espouse. When President Trump speaks highly of strongmen in the Philippines, Honduras, Cambodia, Russia, and Egypt, he castigates and obviates many decades of frequently sincere American posturing against that kind of leader. This is very disturbing, of course, but in toto, it seems to be ignored by the American people and the American Mainstream Media, as if that is par for the course and somehow to be expected.

>>>>>>>>

Rob Kall, Publisher of OpEdNews: "On Twitter the Hillbots are really toxic. Remember the PUMAs in 2008-- Party Unity My Ass. At least 30% of the Clinton Supporters did not go for Obama. They are moderates."

Everyone who has read any of my OpEdNews articles over the past few years knows that I tried to rectify the egregious errors at the heart of the purging of 1/3 of a million New York voters in the 2016 primary, especially the purging of 120,000 voters in Brooklyn alone, by writing and promoting a petition asking the NY Attorney General to go into Federal Court and obtain a Judicial Order requiring that the fatally flawed New York Primary be repeated, with 7000 people signing it, 4500 of them being New Yorkers.

Mr. Schneiderman ignored the petition, and so did the US Attorney for the Southern District, Preet Bharara.

After the election, the US Department of Justice did enter into the relevant lawsuit, which was resolved and adjudicated at the end of 2017.

see also: New York City Board of Elections Settles Lawsuit Over Voter Purge

"The improper removal of voters from the rolls deprives voters of their voice in choosing elected representatives," acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde of the Eastern District of New York said in a statement Tuesday. "The settlement in this case restores that voice and ensures that eligible voters will be heard in the future." Common Cause New York, the group that filed the suit, signed off on the settlement, along with the New York State Attorney General's office and the Justice Department, which both joined the lawsuit. It still requires a judge's approval.

