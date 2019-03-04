Clinton Colluded With Russia To Smear Trump During Election

- Advertisement -



Jimmy Dore does it again, as always. He "trumps" the corporate media and most alternate websites repeatedly, working from his garage in L.A.

An amazing, delightful, and humorous analyst tells it likes it is, and explains things for the dullest amongst us. Which is largely why I like him! Like Ray McGovern, I apologize to "Russiagaters."Don't watch this unless you want your balloon burst.

I would love little more than to see the Mueller investigation reveal who is truly pulling strings and see it blasted across the headlines for a few weeks, since the utterly wrong, lying narrative has done for the past 2.5 years.

And I eagerly await "the evidence" that everyone has been hollering about, with Rachel Madcow finally locked up and shut up for life. No apologies there.