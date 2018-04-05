Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Sci Tech

Climate Predictions Fall Far Short, Yet Again

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/5/18

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (69 fans)
- Advertisement -

This seven minute video is about a month old, but the news is most current. As seems to happen every time I turn around, scientists are finding that their worst predictions are falling short of reality. The various videos I've seen alleging to counter the reality of this all-too-real and existential threat to our existence, upon examination, turn out to be bs. When you see such videos or articles, I recommend searching "criticism of... whatever" and you'll likely find it quickly.

That all progressive sites aren't hammering on this issue strikes me as utterly irresponsible (even more so for the MSM, which should be aggressively taking the lead, but I won't hold my breath on that one), not to mention that all else "in the news" becomes terribly irrelevant, save perhaps the immediacy of humans getting together to abolish nuclear weapons.

I've found a fair amount of nonsense spouted by NPR--or important issues simply not covered or covered belatedly--but they do seem to get many things right. I consider this one presented by Amy Goodman to be relevant and on target (as in all too much so!).

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 155 articles, 3263 quicklinks, 14056 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This video I posted not long ago is about the best I've seen for an overall view and intelligible explanation of climate change click here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 5, 2018 at 12:08:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 69 fans, 155 articles, 3263 quicklinks, 14056 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

One more that I recently watched recently, something over an hour long, but for anyone wanting more on this, well worth the watch click here

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 5, 2018 at 12:12:58 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 