This seven minute video is about a month old, but the news is most current. As seems to happen every time I turn around, scientists are finding that their worst predictions are falling short of reality. The various videos I've seen alleging to counter the reality of this all-too-real and existential threat to our existence, upon examination, turn out to be bs. When you see such videos or articles, I recommend searching "criticism of... whatever" and you'll likely find it quickly.

That all progressive sites aren't hammering on this issue strikes me as utterly irresponsible (even more so for the MSM, which should be aggressively taking the lead, but I won't hold my breath on that one), not to mention that all else "in the news" becomes terribly irrelevant, save perhaps the immediacy of humans getting together to abolish nuclear weapons.

I've found a fair amount of nonsense spouted by NPR--or important issues simply not covered or covered belatedly--but they do seem to get many things right. I consider this one presented by Amy Goodman to be relevant and on target (as in all too much so!).