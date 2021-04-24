 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Climate Change Is a Driving Force in Central American Migration

We look at the link between migration and the climate emergency, which studies have estimated could displace over 200 million people by 2050, including many in Central American countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Last year, two hurricanes, Iota and Eta, devastated the region and forced thousands to flee north.

A new report finds that the climate crisis is already a driver in migration from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, which reiterates the necessity of planning "ahead for the major migration flows," says Camila Bustos, human rights associate at the University Network for Human Rights. "What we're really telling the Biden administration is to take this data, look into it, think critically and creatively about solutions, and revise immigration policy."

Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. And we look now at the link between the climate emergency and migration. Studies have estimated climate change could displace over 200 million people by 2050, including many in Central America, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Last year, two hurricanes devastated the region, forcing thousands to flee.

We go now to Camila Bustos, human rights associate at the University Network for Human Rights, one of the co-authors of a new report titled "Shelter from the Storm: Policy Options to Address Climate Induced Displacement from the Northern Triangle." It was recently published in collaboration with experts from Harvard Law School and Yale Law School.

Camila Bustos, welcome to Democracy Now! It's great to have you with us. Why don't you lay out your findings?

CAMILA BUSTOS: Hi, Amy. Thanks for having us.

So, as you explained, our findings indicate that climate change is already acting as a driver of migration in the Northern Triangle. We know people leave for multiple reasons. We know those have to do with the social conditions, economics, politics, violence. But we know that climate is accelerating, in many cases, those and amplifying those factors. So we have to prepare for that. And we have to plan around migration. We know we can't expect it to just happen and, you know, have those lives upended and at risk.

So, what we're asking the Biden administration is to really plan ahead for the major migration flows. And, you know, earlier this year, the Biden administration issued an executive order the first of its kind, really on climate migration, which we applaud, and I think it's a great first step, of many more, many more to come, because, as I said, and you've -- you know, on your show, you've discussed, like, climate change disproportionately affects folks in the Global South, particularly in places like Central America. The Northern Triangle region is vulnerable because of its geography, because of its economy, because of the current violence and political instability. So, what we're really telling Biden's administration is to take this data, look into it, think critically and creatively about solutions, and revise immigration policy.

AMY GOODMAN: Among other demands in the report is a climate visa. Explain, Camila.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Pioneering the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., Democracy Now! is broadcast on (more...)
 
