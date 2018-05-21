Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Classical Thinking: Part 3 of A Series on Economic Ideas

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Headlined to H3 5/21/18

Part 3. Notes on Some Classical Thinking

Notice the "notes" in the title. Part 3 is no textbook. Part 3 is a miniscule "Cliff Notes." Notice, too, that the title reads "classical" thinking, not "early" thinking. There's a difference. Since I regard human transactions as the bedrock of any economy and economic system, were I to choose the latter over the former qualifier I would have a lot of ground to cover, namely, that of early humans and their thinking as deduced from artifacts. An impossible task for me.

It's not at all impossible for me, however, to skim the thinking of three classicists, Aristotle (384-322 BC), Adam Smith (1723-1790) and Karl Marx (1813-1883). Of the three, Marx came the closest to being a quasi-economist. He wrote about his vision of socialism 19 years before he wrote his "Das Kapital," yet he began his career as a radical journalist that got him expelled by the governments of three countries. The same experience might have befallen me had I not kept my mouth mostly shut during my career.

Aristotle's Thinking

Aristotle (384-322 BC) may just be the premium thinker of all time. And he thought a lot about the economies of his era. It behooves me, therefore, to "consult" with him through his writings and their interpretations since great minds (his, certainly not mine) live on.

In his day the Greek word for economy meant "household management" within the context of the community. Today in the USA economy means banksters and Wall Street.

Economic activity in his view consisted of individuals doing things necessary for survival and for the good life, which to him meant a moral life of virtue that leads to happiness. He criticized money-making as a way of gaining wealth, thought it was unnatural for people to use money to make more money-the essence of capitalism-and considered usury, or predatory lending, to be the most immoral form of economic activity. Seeking wealth is justifiable, Aristotle thought, only if it amounted to no more than an accumulation of material goods sufficient useful for the household.

While there were banks in his day, there is a running debate by scholars over whether or the extent to which lending was done productively, that is, with the intent of making money from the loans. I can't imagine, though, any banking business done then as criminally as it is done today.

It's interesting to note that a totally free market was not the custom in ancient Greece. For instance, public officials monitored measurements, levied taxes on various transactions, and even fixed retail prices! Ancient Greece survived without a free market, America's corpocracy couldn't survive with it! Ancient Greece had a fair market. America has an unfair market.

I feel a special bonding with Aristotle. Why? To him human action was the fulcrum of an economy. That is precisely my thinking! Please recall that in Part 1 I wrote this: "Economics, any economy, and any economic system such as capitalism are not what orthodox thinkers in general and economists particularly think they are. They are first and foremost human inventions and human actions---." 1 And, if I may be so smug, I thought of it before doing some additional reading on Aristotle where I read that: "Aristotle then goes on to derive a number of economic ideas from axiomatic concepts including the necessity of human action---(emphasis mine). 2 And, if I may be so smug one more time, my pal Aristotle and I are unorthodox thinkers (actually, throughout my career I was regarded as an "iconoclastic" organizational psychologist)!

Adam Smith's Thinking

Dialogue from the Netherworld

Democracy requires unfettered capitalism.

---Milton Friedman (1912-2006)

No, it's your corpocracy that requires it.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Retired organizational psychologist.

Author of The Devil's Marriage: Break Up the Corpocracy or Leave Democracy in the Lurch; America's Oldest Professions: Warring and Spying; and Corporate Reckoning Ahead.

Blog spot: (more...)
 

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


3 classical thinkers on economics. Plus a contemporary on the "fringe" economy." Test your economics smarts here.

Submitted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 1:14:37 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


I am far from being a student of economics, but I know from first-hand experience what our government refers to as an economic system is one of bogus boogie-on-the-beach man misdirection.

NBA star LeBron James, for example earns an annual salary of $31,200,000 to which he adds another $55,000,000 in endorsements, providing him with an annual income of $86,200,000. Capitalism works very well for him.

Kids go to school to learn how to be like him.

I recognize this piece as an important, well thought out article. I expect there will be many astute comments to follow.

Submitted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:28:30 PM

Gary Brumback

(Member since Oct 1, 2011)


Kenneth, aw you know college and professional sports are big business, and some of it is very shady and exploitative business. As for LeBron James, he works tirelessly to be the best basketball player in the world, is a sheer joy to watch, and would probably never think of himself as product of capitalism. He works for his pay. Multimillionaire CEOs do not deserve by any stroke of the imagination their astronomical compensation gifts.



Submitted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:01:57 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


My house is being painted, and I do not have time to read the entire piece, but Ihave downloaded it so I can read it at my leisure.

"Anything goes, should be the appellation for the first decades of the 21st century, which will be known as the time when our people elected a criminal, a genuine charlatan, snake-oil salesman and a consummate narcissist whose only guiding philosophy is to enrich himself. The antithesis of Aristotle!

The anything goes philosophy is everywhere. 'Anything goes' on the roads, too. The utter lawlessness I see when I drive on the highways is astonishing.

I find this fascinating, as I never knew what Aristotle thought about economics, although I did study classical civ, and knew his philosophy about the moral life, something that has completely disappeared from our present society. Lawlessnss is rife, and it is everywhere. I saw it as the public schools were demolished and privatized. Making money by selling education undermined the only institution the promotes income quality. Wanna see lawlessness in order to remove teachers? This case personifies it.

I read Steve Jonas series on history,, and now yours on economics-- which I love.

I need a 'new' look at the past, as everything I once thought to be true, dissolves!

Submitted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:39:03 PM

Cyril North

(Member since Mar 26, 2013)


Sadly, the majority of the population seem to have no awareness of all this, as they get screwed more and more, in increasing amounts, with the passing years, and the so-called "capitalist" system crumbles. The future for our descendants looks bleak.

Submitted on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:24:02 PM

