Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Civilization Gets Writer's Block

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
So I haven't written in about a year, barring one or two things. My mind has been screaming missives and orations of treatises non-stop about everything. Yet I cannot seem to write it down. Sometimes these ideas come when I have nothing with which to write, and so they pass on by and I never think about them again. Every writer I know suffers in this way.

The flow comes and if not caught then, well then, it is gone. Forever. It is by sheer will that I write this now, as my inspiration has already come and gone. There are too many of them. Too many things. Too many disparate things that need to be sorted out in order to understand them. They need to be untangled and ordered. Lately the tangle has become too large, almost to the point where it has to be cut off in order to start all over again.

This is what is happening to civilization at this time. The controllers are fed up and just sick of it and they see only one way out. They have to cut out the knot, shave the head, start over. Ancient texts appear precognizant; this has happened before. It is a learning curve. It entails putting things in place now in order to facilitate better control in the future. They learn how the knots got in, and they will attempt to keep them out by changing the way things work at increasingly fundamental levels.

Like burning down a messy house instead of just cleaning it, this method involves tremendous waste, which we see demonstrated in every possible way all over the planet. So, it has been decided that the house must burn. In order to get along with nature, they destroy nature and build something else, something made of metal and silicon. And the factories that once produced according to natural law are abandoned in order to accommodate the new law, the law of order. Factories that once produced fabric and steel and glass have fallen into ruin everywhere, and now all that is left are the factories of our bodily cells. A new world is born.

No more chaos, no squiggly lines, all straight and laid upon a grid. Now we know where everything is. We know who every person is, and where they are. So when we need something we can go right to it. In fact, we can will it to come to us. All is in order. Perfect order. Now what? Nothing left to do but grow. Spread out and expand order further and farther. Spread like an empire or a fungus, consuming all in your path, converting it from chaos to order.

Once ordered, it is done. It moves no more, except as its own well-oiled (and we're the oil) machine. It exists of and for itself, separate from nature, or what was before. All it needs now is food. Its only directive now is consume and grow, consume and spread, convert and cover the faces of planets. Cover the faces. Hmm. That would make a nice spell to get the people to use their energy to the ends of the fungus. Cover our faces. Do it for our safety. Then in a final declaration of the abnegation of our own souls, we announce that we do these things not for ourselves, but for others. We are now masked and therefore faceless. That is a powerful spell. We are well on our way... Enoch. Son of Cain. Grandson of Adam. Father of Methuselah. Gene Order Doctor. On and on. Tear down Science, in order to create something to replace it, PSYence perhaps?

In nature, animals convert plants to their bodies and leave poop. The poop is used by other creatures, and so there is no real waste. But order cannot be used by any thing except order itself. Order exists of and for itself and cannot relate to those materials from which it is constructed, least of all the human body and mind (and all nature, all things that live and reproduce and have their own mechanisms, the full understanding of which frustratingly eludes these self-appointed controllers), therefore this matrix of human freedom and creativity has to be wiped out because of its inherent unpredictability. Too many squiggly lines. Humanity, mind, body and soul, must be fitted to a grid.

Then we will understand. We will be of one body. We will be Borg. Then we will move on and assimilate another planet.

 

Truth, constructive communication, and free press. Everything else of value will follow.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
