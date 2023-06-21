 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News   

Choosing Humanity

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Human being asking Universe...
Human being asking Universe...
(Image by CLUC from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Making choices is one of the most fundamental and significant actions of human beings. It is one of the most important processes of the human brain and our choices often determine our future. It is the very heart of humanity.

Choosing is also about individual responsibility. Remember that the word responsibility is about our ability to respond to what is happening in the reality in which we live. With our ability to respond comes the pressure of choice. Much of that pressure is external and it comes from those who would like us to abdicate our personal human responsibility and transfer that function to them. In most cases these are leaders, experts, superiors, or those who see themselves as guides.

The apparent beauty of abdicating personal responsibility is that it absolves us of guilt for what happens. If things turn out well, it gives us the sense that we took part in making a wise decision by giving that responsibility to others. If things turn out badly, we can say it was certainly not our fault; we had given that responsibility to others to act on our behalf and they failed to deliver.

In our modern American society, we are told that our greatest responsibility is to follow our leaders, whether or not we chose them. We are told that we have been absolved of any real responsibility except, perhaps, to vote. After that, our job is to watch how things play out, cheering or booing from the sidelines.

We are, however, nearly always held responsible for the outcomes of our own lives. In this strange reality, we are somehow responsible to find ways to succeed in an environment that has been determined totally by others. If we find a way to succeed in that environment, we are deemed successful. If, on the other hand, we cannot find a way to succeed in that environment, that is our own fault.

In our current world, a new level of distance from responsibility and choice is being added, that of technology. Not only computing technology with its ability to be much more inclusively expert in deciding certain things much quicker than humanly possible, but also the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which seems to replace the very human ability to make intelligent choices and decisions within the human environment in which we live.

We are aware of virtual reality products and artificial intelligence within the array of technology from which we can choose. But the key words are virtual and artificial, which means they are not real, but only some mechanized substitute for the reality of human choice. They are at least once removed from human reality.

My wife and I were recently listening to a performance of a choir of young voices, including our grandson. It was beautiful and it could probably be replaced by an artificial replica through AI. What would be missing? The human meaning of knowing that it is being produced by someone to whom we are connected. Once you take that human connection out, it becomes a hollow shell without any real meaning. It is that meaning the gives it the real value.

It is similar to what happens when things begin to be monetized. A forest loses its meaning within the web of life and is replaced by so many board feet of lumber, representing a certain amount of monetary profit.

The more we allow economics, national interest, elected officials, experts, technology, or even leaders to act as though they have the right to make decisions for us, the more we abdicate our personal responsibility. In the process, we are giving up the most basic of human rights, the right to decide for ourselves about our lives and our future.

In order to preserve our humanity, we must reclaim our right to make those decisions for ourselves as we are embedded in a world of changing realities.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Recommitting to American Public Education (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2023
American Dis-ease (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/17/2023
Protect Yourself (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/08/2023
View All 34 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

Recommitting to American Public Education (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/27/2023
American Dis-ease (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/17/2023
Protect Yourself (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/08/2023
View All 71 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 77 articles, 149 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
You connection to humanity is in making your own human choices.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023 at 9:07:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend