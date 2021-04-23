Choosing Joy: 50 Simple Pleasures to Select From

happiness
The Small Luxury Hotels of the World website shares that researchers at One Poll, polled 6,000 adults in to determine all the little things that bring joy. Here are the top fifty in the US. Check their website if you want to see how the the top fifty for the UK, Singapore or Australia compare.
Most of these offer an easy way to add a little to the happiness quotient for the day - enjoy!Top 50 Simple Pleasures
1. Listening to your favorite songs
2. A nice dinner
3. Watching your favorite movie
4. Finishing a really good book
5. Doing exercise
6. Spotting a species of bird you've never seen before
7. Seeing flowers and trees blossom
8. Wearing an outfit that makes you feel good
9. Home cooking
10. A match on Hinge (or other dating site) with someone you're attracted to
11. Stunning views
12. Going to the beach
13. Not having to set the alarm at the weekend or on a day off
14. Getting a delivery in the mail
15. Dining out
16. Finding money you had forgotten about
17. Laughing out loud at a film
18. Having dinner made for you
19. Staying in bed on a Sunday morning
20. Making someone smile or laugh
21. Sound of rain on the window
22. Having a picnic
23. Hearing the wind blow through the trees
24. Being somewhere new
25. Sleeping in a freshly made bed
26. Receiving a compliment from a stranger
27. Swimming outside
28. Discovering new food
29. Feeling of sun on your face
30. Playing sport with friends or family
31. Waking up to sun
32. Donating to charity
33. Getting a cuddle from your children
34. Meeting new people
35. Buying fresh local food produce
36. Hearing nothing but birds tweeting
37. Payday
38. Cake
39. Having a coffee/tea in bed
40. People watching
41. Putting your out of office on as you head off on a vacation
42. Smell of toast in the morning
43. Spontaneous outings
44. Long walks
45. Playing a musical instrument
46. Sleeping in a big incredibly comfy bed
47. Wearing a new pair of socks for the first time
48. Having a gossip or catchup with friends
49. Being in the countryside
50. Seeing a butterfly
