Choosing Joy: 50 Simple Pleasures to Select From

The Small Luxury Hotels of the World website shares that researchers at One Poll, polled 6,000 adults in to determine all the little things that bring joy. Here are the top fifty in the US. Check their website if you want to see how the the top fifty for the UK, Singapore or Australia compare.

Most of these offer an easy way to add a little to the happiness quotient for the day - enjoy!

1. Listening to your favorite songs

2. A nice dinner

3. Watching your favorite movie

4. Finishing a really good book

5. Doing exercise

6. Spotting a species of bird you've never seen before

7. Seeing flowers and trees blossom

8. Wearing an outfit that makes you feel good

9. Home cooking

10. A match on Hinge (or other dating site) with someone you're attracted to

11. Stunning views

12. Going to the beach

13. Not having to set the alarm at the weekend or on a day off

14. Getting a delivery in the mail

15. Dining out

16. Finding money you had forgotten about

17. Laughing out loud at a film

18. Having dinner made for you

19. Staying in bed on a Sunday morning

20. Making someone smile or laugh

21. Sound of rain on the window

22. Having a picnic

23. Hearing the wind blow through the trees

24. Being somewhere new

25. Sleeping in a freshly made bed

26. Receiving a compliment from a stranger

27. Swimming outside

28. Discovering new food

29. Feeling of sun on your face

30. Playing sport with friends or family

31. Waking up to sun

32. Donating to charity

33. Getting a cuddle from your children

34. Meeting new people

35. Buying fresh local food produce

36. Hearing nothing but birds tweeting

37. Payday

38. Cake

39. Having a coffee/tea in bed

40. People watching

41. Putting your out of office on as you head off on a vacation

42. Smell of toast in the morning

43. Spontaneous outings

44. Long walks

45. Playing a musical instrument

46. Sleeping in a big incredibly comfy bed

47. Wearing a new pair of socks for the first time

48. Having a gossip or catchup with friends

49. Being in the countryside

50. Seeing a butterfly