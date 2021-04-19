 
 
Happiness Tips from the Green Witch of NY

Herbalist and educator, Robin Rose Bennett is the author of The Gift of Healing Herbs (2014, North Atlantic Books) as well as Healing Magic- A Green Witch Guidebook to Conscious Living -- 10th Anniversary Edition (2014, North Atlantic Books.) She is a vibrant product of plant-based healing, and in her books and presentations she weaves together herbal wisdom, anecdotal stories and spiritual insights.

Meryl Ann Butler: Robin Rose, thanks for visiting with us today. Our OpEdNews interview from a few years ago, Herbal Secrets from the Green Witch of NY, was one of my favorites! I understand that you will be on the Happiness Recipe Show, and that our readers can watch for free! Can you tell us a little about what The Happiness Show is?

Robin Rose Bennett: Hello, thanks for asking me to stop by! The Happiness Recipe Show is hosted by the lovely holistic hypnotherapist Derika Faamausili, and is highlighting authentic stories from twenty or so experts in different fields, dedicated to revealing ways to move and grow through our challenges. The aim is to be confident and peaceful, and lead happier, more satisfying lives.

MAB: That sounds great. Can you share a bit about what you will be talking about?

RRB: Joy is our natural birthright, the ground of our being. We can't create it, because it is already there, waiting for us to uncover it. And as we grow ourselves and our joy, we grow healthy families and societies. We are on the cusp of enormous transformations in this moment and many people are disoriented, to say the least. I've found that remembering that we are part of Nature opens the door to happiness.

