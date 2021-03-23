 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

China to try second Canadian accused of "espionage"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

On Monday, China began trying the second Canadian who was arrested in 2018 briefly after the detainment of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

The trial of former diplomat Michael Kovrig, who is being accused of espionage, began a couple of days after another Canadian, entrepreneur Michael Spavor who was also arrested in 2018, went on trial. There is no doubt that the Chinese communist regime has fabricated the cases against both Canadian citizens.

On Monday, the Beijing police had already enclosed the courthouse denying entry to Canadian diplomats.

China officially accused Kovrig and Spavor of espionage in June 2020.

Canadian Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Jim Nickel told journalists that the trial has begun and that diplomats are forbidden from entering the courthouse. It is clear that this will be another staged show trial by Beijing used to turn against human rights activists. It is very likely that the court's ruling will not be in the Canadians' favor.

"We are deeply concerned that the access to the court has been restricted and that the trial lacks any transparency," Nickel expressed.

A court official explained to journalists that access to the court has been restricted because it is a case pertaining to national security. Cases of "national security" usually end with the execution of the accused.

Canadian diplomats were also unable to attend Spavor's trial which took place in the northern Chinese city of Dandong.

The trial lasted less than three hours and did not produce a verdict.

On 1 December 2018, daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou was detained at Vancouver International Airport after a request by US authorities.

The US issued an extradition request on grounds of Meng circumventing US sanctions against Iran.

Her detainment in Canada took place nine days prior to the arrests of Kovrig and Spavor in China.

Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques told the news agency AFP that he expects Kovrig's trial to be very short.

"The message sent to the US is clear ­- if you want to help these Canadians, make sure that Meng is returned to China as soon as possible," Saint-Jacques expressed.

Most people accused in China are found guilty by the courts, and both Canadians may face a life sentence, or even the death penalty, if they are found guilty of "spying for foreign nations" and "providing state secrets" to them.

After her detainment, Meng was released on bail and now resides in her mansion in Vancouver under house arrest. It is expected that the US' extradition request will be fully reviewed by May if appeals do not drag the process out.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juris Paiders Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Commentator of Neatkarīgās Rīta Avīze, Assistant Professor and Doctor of Geography, Assistant Professor and Doctor of Geography, University of Latvia. I'm working for the University of Latvia and in my spare time, I write (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chinese-style soft power

China is slowly killing democracy in Hong Kong

China soon intends to occupy Taiwan similar to the Crimea annexation scenario

Beijing blames other nations for causing Covid-19 pandemic

The role of the 17+1 format in dividing the EU

Confucius Institutes and espionage

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 