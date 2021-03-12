 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

China soon intends to occupy Taiwan similar to the Crimea annexation scenario

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

Considering the current geopolitical situation in Asia and the fact that Russia, weakened by Western sanctions, is only nominally a superpower, China will most likely occupy Taiwan in the following years. This is evidenced by the fact that during the last 15 years Beijing has been stepping up its attempts to replace US military might in Asia.

The democratic Taiwan is under a constant threat of being invaded by the authoritarian China, whose leaders see the island as a Chinese province that must inevitably return to China's hands.

Western intelligence service and think-tank analysts have numerous times expressed their worries about the increasing ambitions of China's communist regime to occupy the democratic human rights haven and assume the leading position in China's "new world" by 2050.

To achieve this, it's clear that Taiwan will be seized by then. China has already indirectly threatened to do so using its propaganda machine. The threat is clear - Taiwan can become a part of China any given moment. It's no secret that China has had a good teacher in this regard, i.e. Putin's Russia, who showed via the examples of Georgia and Crimea that in the modern world it's still possible to occupy sovereign states and what consequences can the aggressor country expect in such a case. However, China is on an entirely different power level than the corrupt Kremlin regime.

Taiwan and continental China have been governed separately since 1949 when the nationalist government of the Republic of China, defeated in the civil war, fled to the island, leaving the communist-seized continental part of China to become the People's Republic of China. Beijing considers Taiwan a part of its territory. Washington recognized the Republic of China until 1979, when it decided to recognize the People's Republic of China but still remained one of Taiwan's closest unofficial allies and military supporters. But now it seems that the time of the US in Taiwan will soon come to an end.

Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the US was officially invited to the inauguration of the newly elected US President Joe Biden, which has not happened since 1979. Back then, the US Department of State stressed the commitment of the US to ensure Taiwan's safety. I believe this time the US has decided to speak up much too late, as China has already begun the process of occupying Taiwan. In two or three years, we might see the active phase of this operation, which will most likely lead to Beijing holding a falsified referendum in Taiwan.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juris Paiders Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Commentator of Neatkarīgās Rīta Avīze, Assistant Professor and Doctor of Geography, Assistant Professor and Doctor of Geography, University of Latvia. I'm working for the University of Latvia and in my spare time, I write (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chinese-style soft power

Confucius Institutes and espionage

The role of the 17+1 format in dividing the EU

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 