Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

China's know-how on becoming the oldest society in the world

By Juris Paiders

For decades, China had a "one-child policy" that permitted families to have only one child. A few years ago, this restriction was changed to a "two-child policy", and now the Chinese government has allowed the Chinese people to give birth to three children.


Painful legacy of China's one child policy - BBC News The policy-making arm of China's Communist Party is meeting this week to hammer out a strategy for the country's economic and social development in the next ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BBC News)   Details   DMCA

The main reason for this is the concerningly low birth rate and the impending demographic crisis. China is still the country with the largest population (1.41 billion), but UN forecasts indicate that India will soon surpass it, since India has a much higher birth rate.

Statistics show that last year approximately 12 million babies were born in China, which is the lowest birth rate China has had in many years. For instance, in 2016 when the "two-child policy" was implemented, the number of newborns reached 18 million.

Chinese demographers argue that it will be difficult for China to boost birth rate in the near future because the number of women in the reproductive age is decreasing. This was caused by China's "one-child policy" that was in force from 1979 to 2015.

Chinese families could give birth only to one child, and many families chose to "spend" this quota on a boy, since in China boys have traditionally been valued more than girls. If a family were told they were expecting a girl, the mother would often decide to have an abortion.

This caused an unexpected outcome - the number of men exceeded the number of women. Although it was not allowed to find out the sex of the baby during pregnancy, there were several ways to do so which lead to numerous late abortions. That is why currently there is a disproportion between the number of men and women in the Chinese society.

As a result, modern China is overproducing men and is in a grave lack of women. Statistics indicate that there are 35 million more men than women - leaving many men with no chances of finding a spouse.

Moreover, the beliefs and values of the Chinese people have also changed over the years, i.e. many women wish to pursue a career first and only then to establish a family. The recent years have seen a rapid decline in marriages in China.

These trends are particularly prevalent in Chinese cities, leading demographers to predict that the gap between the situation in cities and the situation in the countryside will only widen in the future - people in the countryside still prefer larger families, while city dwellers have a hard time giving birth to a single child.

"Now, we are allowed to have three children. The problem, however, is that I don't even want one child," a user of the Chinese social media network Weibo wrote in his account.

Many are asking the question - will the "three-child policy" change anything if the "two-child policy" wasn't able to do so? That's why people are happy about the government's decision to provide other incentives and motivations in this regard.

For example, education costs - which were twice as high in two-children families - will be cut, people will see additional support on tax and housing issues and working women will be granted more rights. In addition, the government also has plans to educate young Chinese people on the issues of marriage and love - now, state propaganda will not only deal with shaming the West, but also teach people how to love correctly and "make children".

This leads to believe that the Chinese government has taken quite a peculiar approach to identifying mistakes in their previous policies, but it isn't truly admitting these mistakes - as is the case in all authoritarian regimes. If the previous plan fails, simply improve it a bit and relaunch it anew.

The "one-child policy" has led to one-and-a-half generation where there are six people from the non-working population for each person in the working population, i.e. the person's parents and two sets of grandparents. This is the Chinese Communist Party's know-how.

 

Juris Paiders, Commentator of Neatkarīgās Rīta Avīze, Assistant Professor and Doctor of Geography, University of Latvia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Terra Lowe

Fake spook devil, CIA agent with a bad front. Hopefully some govt or individual u have screwed will get to ya. Pretoopnik spy

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021 at 1:08:25 PM

John Zwiebel

What would be necessary to declare the one child policy a mistake other than to now have implemented a three child policy?

China correctly recognized that they could not continue supporting the number of people being produced. All one needs is half a day walking the streets of Santa Cruz, CA, to understand what it means to have too many people.

Claims that the world has more than enough food to support the current population are meaningless since the world is starving.

China seems to have defeated extreme poverty, while the USA is pursuing policies that will only increase poverty.

One demonizes China to provide cover for the crimes of the USA. In a way, it is just propaganda for war.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jun 8, 2021 at 1:31:54 PM

