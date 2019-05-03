 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/3/19

China to build Moonbase To Mars within decade, US Lagging

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 13208
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
- Advertisement -

Article originally published in the Orlando Sentinel

By Robert Weiner and John Black

State-run Beijing News recently announced that China will begin work on a moon base within the next decade, in preparation for manned missions to Mars.

President Trump and Vice President Pence have demonstrated interest in a U.S. Mars expedition. In fact, according to former White House communications aide Cliff Sims wrote in his book "Team of Vipers" that Trump offered NASA an unlimited budget to try and reach Mars by the end of his first term.

- Advertisement -

More recently, on March 26, Pence offered a man-back-to-moon quick first step, saying, "The United States of America will return to the moon within the next five years."

With the Chinese announcement, the White House should feel pressed to take action.

For years, the United States has talked about sending people to Mars. In 2016, at the National Press Club "Breakfast from Space" presentation, Astronaut Mark Kelly asserted that the US has a "lack of political will" to fully commit to Mars.

- Advertisement -

According to Sims' book, Trump asked acting NASA administrator Robert Lightfoot, Jr. during a briefing: "What if I gave you all the money you could ever need to do it? What if we sent NASA's budget through the roof, but focused entirely on that instead of whatever else you're doing now?"

While an immediate expedition to Mars isn't feasible, the United States needs a plan of action. During an interview at the National Press Club on April 15, Apollo 11 pilot Michael Collins was baffled by the idea of a Mars mission by 2024. He is an advocate of a Mars expedition, but asserted that "preparations could take until 2040."

After the logistics of the mission were explained to him, Trump changed his target, instead aiming for the Moon by 2024. Trump's will to begin the journey to Mars vanished when he found out it could not happen during his presidency.

But there is no more time for complacency. Going to the moon just to go back to the moon is as redundant as the constant 200 miles up-and-down space shuttles that followed the moon landing 50 years ago.

If the nation is serious about the science, the White House this and ones coming next need to maintain political will in the face of pressure to use funds elsewhere.

"We're in a space race today, just as we were in the 1960s," Vice President Pence argued.

- Advertisement -

He's right. We are in a space race. But the race isn't a quick trip to the moon the race is to get to Mars, and China is officially beating us.

While NASA currently has rovers on Mars, experts like Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson have argued over the years that the U.S. needs to do more.

"I would argue that today if we think of China as competition, economic competition, which they surely are, then to pull back on our space ambitions is a direct sort of lever arm on our capacity to compete economically," deGrasse Tyson said in a 2012 interview with CNN.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Vernon Huffman

Become a Fan
Author 89433

(Member since Aug 14, 2013), 6 fans, 2 articles, 297 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Why does it have to be a competition? Didn't the ISS demonstrate the value of collaboration? If we help China build their Mars base, everybody wins at lower cost.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:33:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Lou Pintada

Become a Fan
Author 507524

(Member since Nov 29, 2016), 17 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Why would the US race to the moon, or Mars or anywhere else in space? We've all heard the made-up and totally lame "reasons", but is there real reason? No.


"Finding water isn't the only reason to send humans to Mars. It's the potential of the unknown what could be."


Ooooh, there is water on Mars! So what?!?!? The planet is still uninhabitable, and there is no reason and no mechanism to make it so. All indications are that Earth may become uninhabitable in the near future. What about spending money to keep the Earth habitable rather than frittering the money away in space?


NASA does a great job of looking at the Earth. That should be their mandate for the next several decades.


Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:26:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 