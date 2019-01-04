 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

China Lands Spacecraft on Dark Side of the Moon

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   7 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 1/4/19

Become a Fan
  (304 fans)

China has become the first nation to land a spacecraft on the dark side of the moon.

The lander has placed a moon rover on the surface and has already broadcast the first images of the dark side of the moon, from the ground. The Chinese launched a satellite earlier in the year so the lander could send signals back to the earth.

This is the second craft the Chinese have landed on the moon and they have plans to land another craft soon, which will return samples to the earth. Also, the Chinese plan to use either this lander or the next one scheduled to land on the moon later this year, to search the further reaches of outer space, because the far side of the moon has less electronic "noise" that interferes with clear reception.


China Chang'e 4 Successfully Touches Down , First Soft-Landing on Far Side of the Moon China's robotic Chang'e 4 mission touched down on the floor of the 115-mile-wide (186 kilometers) Von Ka'rma'n Crater Wednesday night (Jan. 2), pulling off the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: SPACE and ISRO news)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio (more...)
 

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 34 fans, 76 articles, 1206 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

America is too busy fighting enemies we created to go to the moon again. We are going the other direction instead, to Hell in a handbasket.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 4:25:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 43 fans, 320 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2237 comments, 102 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Dare we say China is much more in touch with life than our politicians as well as the people of the United States? I hate to say this, but I somehow think that Trump mirrors the general population.


Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 4:49:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Gary Brumback

Become a Fan
Author 72187
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 1, 2011), 34 fans, 76 articles, 1206 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Burl Hall:   New Content

Burl, it's about time a US prez "mirrors the general population!" EVERY predecessor has mirrored the self interest of the power elite.


According to opinion polls:


Americans don't like our immigration policy. Neither do I nor Trump!

Americans don't like our "free" trade policies. Neither do I nor Trump!

Americans want us to stop creating enemies to feed our war fund. So do I and Trump! I applaud his pulling out of Syria and declaring it's time to focus on America's needs. AMEN!!


Trump is not a politician, which we should all appreciate! He's not a member of the corpocracy's evil power elite, about which I am just about finished writing what I swear will be, at my age, my last Damn book!


Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 6:48:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2415 articles, 5213 quicklinks, 5969 comments, 508 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Imagine if instead of going to iraq and Afghanistan we had gone to the moon, mars, built a bigger space station. Yet . here we are, getting ready to shut down the space station. Trump supporters want to take us back to living in caves.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 5:24:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 236 articles, 3434 quicklinks, 15250 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content

My simple but incredibly important addition to this topic is that climate change is the enemy of Homo sapiens, brought upon us by our very own damn selves. My sequel to that is that we should for once and presumably for all behave as that species, that single species on that single most valuable planet called Earth? And if all the countries recognized or should I say accepted the truth of what we see on a daily basis if not hourly basis, we should damn well recognize that this is our single most critical enemy come upon by ourselves. Not intentionally, for the most part because there are people pushing for money over sanity humans, and the planet, which I well realize , due to ignorance. But shouldn't this be the major cause for all humans to get together and put it as our number one priority, forgetting about cost in any form of freaking economics, other than perhaps Natural Capitalism or a A Hydrogen Economy? I'm sure there other related and cleary articulated ideas. A Sacred Economy comes to mind as does Energy for Survial.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 6:31:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Philip Pease

Become a Fan
Author 10841
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 8, 2008), 7 fans, 1165 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

China is exploring the dark side! Oh no! I've seen this plot before and it is not going to end well. The U.S. Space Force to the rescue...


Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 6:17:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 72 fans, 236 articles, 3434 quicklinks, 15250 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Philip Pease:   New Content

I am reminded of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 4, 2019 at 6:33:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 