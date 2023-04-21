 
 
Life Arts

Chichi in Curacao-- Creativity at Serena's Amazing Art Factory

By Meryl Ann Butler (Page 1 of 7 pages)
This is the second in a series of articles about my Caribbean Cruise.

Please note that "Chichi" is a registered trademark.

Attending a Chichi decorating workshop at Serena's Art Factory in Curaçao was a big highlight of my Caribbean cruise experience! The location is about a 25-minute taxi ride from the port, and well worth it, especially if several people share the taxi.

Serena offers group workshops twice a week, on Tuesday and Saturday mornings, but if you aren't lucky enough to be on the island on the right day, you can get in contact for a private workshop or visit one of their shops. You can also see the wonderful hand painted Chichi's near the port, including at the Renaissance Hotel.

You can also find one of Serena's huge Chichi near the Queen Emma Bridge, a hinged bridge on pontoons which dramatically swings open, parallel to the shore, to allow ships to pass.

Top: Large Chichi, Bottom: Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Serena Janet Israel is a professional mold maker, designer, art restoration artist and art teacher. Born in Germany, she settled in Curaçao in 2001 after sailing around the world for an adventure-filled eight years. Visiting with Serena was my favorite activity on the islands!

The author, Meryl Ann Butler (L) and Serena Janet Israel (R) in Serena's outdoor art workshop
(Image by Serena's Art Factory)   Details   DMCA

Meryl Ann Butler - Thanks for visiting with OpEdNews, Serena! I first discovered your Art Factory online when I was googling artsy things to do on Curaçao. I am very supportive of women finding their own inner strengths and of the return of feminine empowerment, and I love the ways you are sharing art with people. Your Chichi statues feel like warm, nurturing expressions of the divine feminine to me, I love them so much! What does she symbolize to you and to the people who want to collect these statues?

Serena Janet Israel: Chichi is a sensual, well-rounded Caribbean figure. She represents the vibrant, dynamic and responsible older sister. She is handmade and hand painted in bright Caribbean colors by local craftsmen and painters right here at my art factory.

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

