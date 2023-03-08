Musing on Cruising: Retirement Adventures on the High Seas

"Cruise of the Heart: Memoir of a Transatlantic Voyage" by Robert Ferre' is a captivating combo of engaging travelogue, sensual retirement love story and spiritual insight peppered with fascinating behind-the scenes technical tidbits - a high seas version of "Eat, Pray, Love" direct from the man-cave.

Ferre' is a Renaissance man, tour guide, web designer, master labyrinth builder and, he adds, happy grandpa. His many books are windows into an ingenious and extraordinarily creative mind.



Ferre' is convinced that cruises are not just for the wealthy -- indeed, doctors prescribe stress reduction therapies, and Robert notes that a cruise is relaxing, rejuvenating, and cheaper than a bypass.

With savvy wit and time-release punchlines, he explores love, sex, death, prison life, European toilets and the seduction of Gothic Architecture. And he offers lots of practical tips for cleverly enjoying all the frills of an opulent cruise on a retired Boomer budget.

Meryl Ann Butler: Thanks for visiting with us, today, Robert. I loved reading your book, Cruise of the Heart: Memoir of a Transatlantic Voyage. Before any readers get the wrong idea about your experience in prison, let's qualify that it was because you were a Conscientious Objector! I appreciate your committment to your beliefs.

I've only been on one cruise so far, but I am getting ready to go on another one, in part, inspired by your book! Can you share with us what attracts you to cruising?



Robert Ferre': For us, cruising is the best combination of value, convenience, and cost. I sometimes look at river cruises, but then I ask, would I like one expensive week on the river or three 14-day transatlantic cruises? We only need to unpack once. Everything is included, such as meals, entertainment, and multiple diversions.

Many people don't like the transatlantic cruises because there are six sea days in a row with no ports. But we love the sea days and do very little at the ports.

One lady was very uncomfortable being so isolated out at sea. She asked the captain how far it was to the nearest land. He said it was five miles. In that case, the lady said, she should be able to see land. Then the captain added: straight down.

