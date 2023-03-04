 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

ChatGPT - Smart? Dumb? Benign? Dangerous?

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)   1 comment, In Series: Artificial Intelligence
Message Robert Adler

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system, a language model designed to understand natural language inputs and respond appropriately. It was created by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company based in San Francisco, whose stated aim is to develop artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity. They have made ChatGPT freely available to anyone who wants to interact with it.

A face for faceless ChatGPT?
A face for faceless ChatGPT?
(Image by Robert Adler/DALL-E)   Details   DMCA

I strongly recommend that anyone who wants to explore ChatGPT's capabilities, peculiarities and limitations do so by navigating to openai.com, creating a free account, and chatting with it. Free access to such an advanced AI is not likely to last indefinitely.

What does it do?

First, it understands natural human language. You don't have to phrase a question, request or comment any differently than you might speaking with another person.

Secondly, it responds in natural language that is clear, well-organized and almost always on-target.

Thirdly, it's consistently helpful.

Here's an example:

Input: I was thinking about rich, nutty homemade bread the other day.

ChatGPT: That sounds delicious! Homemade bread can be a real treat, especially when it's fresh and warm out of the oven. There's something so satisfying about the process of making bread from scratch and the aroma that fills your home while it bakes.

If you're interested in making your own rich, nutty bread at home, there are a few things you can do to achieve that flavor and texture. Here are some tips . . .

And finally, it remembers what you're talking about, so there's a natural continuity in the conversation.

In other words, you can have an easy, meaningful and useful exchange with it on almost any subject.

But that's just for starters. It can also write creative (although not yet brilliant or profound) fiction and poetry, communicate in or translate between dozens of languages, and program or debug in dozens of computer languages. And, it reminds me:

In addition to the abilities you mentioned, I can also perform a variety of other tasks, such as:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Adler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I'm a retired psychologist, author and freelance writer focusing on science, technology and fact-based political and social commentary.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Artificial Intelligence"

ChatGPT - Smart? Dumb? Benign? Dangerous? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/04/2023
Self-aware artificial intelligence? Coming soon to a robot near you (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/02/2019
Google's AlphaZero is now scary smart (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/09/2017
View All 3 Articles in "Artificial Intelligence"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What are the actual risks of the Pfizer vaccine?

Astronomers warn "there's no Planet B"

Google's AlphaZero is now scary smart

New research more than triples the value to society of cutting CO2

What makes nations happy or sad?

How rare is rare? Some actual data about breakthrough Covid infections

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert Adler

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 11, 2013), 3 fans, 47 articles, 6 quicklinks, 857 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content
ChatGPT and the exponentially burgeoning technology behind it are changing the world. It deserves everyone's attention.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 4, 2023 at 5:21:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend