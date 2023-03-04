What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) system, a language model designed to understand natural language inputs and respond appropriately. It was created by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company based in San Francisco, whose stated aim is to develop artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity. They have made ChatGPT freely available to anyone who wants to interact with it.



A face for faceless ChatGPT?

I strongly recommend that anyone who wants to explore ChatGPT's capabilities, peculiarities and limitations do so by navigating to openai.com, creating a free account, and chatting with it. Free access to such an advanced AI is not likely to last indefinitely.

What does it do?

First, it understands natural human language. You don't have to phrase a question, request or comment any differently than you might speaking with another person.

Secondly, it responds in natural language that is clear, well-organized and almost always on-target.

Thirdly, it's consistently helpful.

Here's an example:

Input: I was thinking about rich, nutty homemade bread the other day.

ChatGPT: That sounds delicious! Homemade bread can be a real treat, especially when it's fresh and warm out of the oven. There's something so satisfying about the process of making bread from scratch and the aroma that fills your home while it bakes.

If you're interested in making your own rich, nutty bread at home, there are a few things you can do to achieve that flavor and texture. Here are some tips . . .

And finally, it remembers what you're talking about, so there's a natural continuity in the conversation.

In other words, you can have an easy, meaningful and useful exchange with it on almost any subject.

But that's just for starters. It can also write creative (although not yet brilliant or profound) fiction and poetry, communicate in or translate between dozens of languages, and program or debug in dozens of computer languages. And, it reminds me:

In addition to the abilities you mentioned, I can also perform a variety of other tasks, such as:

