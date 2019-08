Surprise, surprise. Cenk Uygur of The Yong Turks sounds like a true believer in Russiagate in this youtube video describing apparent connections between Trump and Russian oligarchs via Deutsche Bank loans.

What is Trump trying to hide? Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, break it down.

Here's a link to the video (in case the embedded video above doesn't work): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bnh1y-4o0jA.