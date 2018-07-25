- Advertisement -

Most Canadians believe the dominant narrative from our controlled, monopoly media. But the dominant narrative is a lie. Russia is not the enemy. We are. We are the one's supporting al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, not Russia.

Recently, for example, the Canadian government announced that it will welcome 50 White Helmets and their families into Canada. Here they will have a safe haven.1

The Canadian government and its agencies extol the imagined virtues of these "first responders".

Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, tweeted:

But we know, and it is well-documented, that the White Helmets are al-Qaeda auxiliaries.2 They stage false flags. They fight alongside their al-Qaeda/al-Nusra Front and affiliated terrorist brigades.

The White Helmets are part of a "smart power" complex3 that disguises terrorism and wars of conquest as "humanitarian". These terrorists are not independent. The West, including Canada4, supports them financially.

None of this international criminality will ever benefit Canadians, and all of it is to the detriment of humanity.

If Canadians knew the truth, they would not support policymakers who are making decisions in favour of terrorism and never-ending wars of aggression.

Canadians need to know the truth.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

