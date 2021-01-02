 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/2/21

Canada's alliances prove the country is an imperialist power

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 513573
Message Yves Engler
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Former Secretary Kerry and Canadian Foreign Minister Dion Shake Hands Before Their Meeting at NATO Ministerial
Former Secretary Kerry and Canadian Foreign Minister Dion Shake Hands Before Their Meeting at NATO Ministerial
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Details   DMCA

For thousands of years folk wisdom has insisted that 'you shall be known by the company you keep'. This is also true of countries.

A recent United Nations vote condemning the "glorification of Nazism, neo"Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance" generated significant commentary on social media. The US and Ukraine voted against the widely supported resolution while Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most European countries abstained. One commentator tweeted that the countries who failed to condemn Nazism were "more or less the same coalition of stooges that recognized Juan Guaido" as president of Venezuela while another pointed out that it was similar to the coalition of "countries condemning China's policies in Hong Kong." Another connected it to NATO.

These commentators hit on something fundamentally important. It is instructive to consider Canada's UN votes and position on international issues through the lens of its many alliances.

Canada is a leading member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Canada participated with the US and Britain in the secret talks on creating a north Atlantic alliance and since NATO was established in 1949 has been one of its most active contributors.

Canada is a member of the "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing arrangement. A series of post-Second World War accords, beginning with the 1946 UKUSA intelligence agreement, created the "AUS/CAN/NZ/UK/US EYES ONLY" arrangement. The Five Eyes partnership oozes of white supremacy. Settler colonialism and empire unite an alliance that excludes wealthier non-white nations (Japan and South Korea) or those with more English speakers (India and Nigeria). It's not a coincidence that the only four countries that originally voted against the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in 2007 are part of the Five Eyes.

Canada is a member of the Commonwealth. It was a member of the alliance when it only included Britain, Australia, New Zealand and apartheid South Africa.

Canada is a member of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations. It also has a permanent (constituency-based) seat on the International Monetary Fund's executive board (Canada represents 10 Caribbean countries and Ireland on the IMF board).

Canada is part of the Lima Group seeking to overthrow the Venezuelan government. Instigated by Canada and Peru in mid 2017, the Lima Group has successfully corralled regional support for the US-led campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Canada is a member of the Core Group that heavily shapes Haitian affairs. Comprising the ambassadors of the US, France, Brazil and Spain, as well as representatives of the EU and OAS, Core Group representatives meet regularly among themselves and with Haitian officials and periodically release collective statements on Haitian affairs. While formally established two months after the 2004 US, France and Canada coup against President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Radio Canada's Enquête pointed out that the Core Group was actually spawned at the "Ottawa initiative on Haiti". Held at the Meech Lake Government Resort on January 31 and February 1, 2003, no Haitian officials were invited to the private gathering where US, French, OAS and Canadian officials discussed overthrowing Haiti's elected government, putting the country under UN trusteeship and recreating the Haitian military.

Few countries are represented in as many powerful and openly interventionist coalitions. Canada's different alliances suggests this country sits near the centre of global imperialism.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Yves Engler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

[Republished from Yves Engler blog] Yves Engler is a Montre'al-based activist and author. He has published ten books.  His newest one is Left, Right: Marching to the Beat of Imperial Canada.  Some of his other (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Canada a colony or imperialist power?

Media can't even tell the truth about foreign policy history

Media Ignores Explosives Revelations About Chemical Weapons in Syria

Liberals use 'human rights' to push coup in Venezuela

If Trudeau was Environmentalist He'd Stop Making Nice with Brazil President

Rome'o Dallaire Denies Canadian Genocide and Distorts Rwanda's

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 