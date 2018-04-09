Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
General News

Calling all Clintonites and Americans: Let' get real, rather than dead.

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (69 fans)
- Advertisement -

Here's how things have come down in the past two years, near as I can tell.

Hillary did every dirty trick in the book to get elected. She also siphoned off something like $150m to the Clinton Foundation, to line the pockets of the "foundation," while selling gobs of fissionable material to Russia, for their nukes. Now she's obsessed with more utterly insane lying in an effort to camouflage her bruised ego and utter psychopathy.

Bernie was totally snuffed in real time, living color, as he was swept under the bus, taking my 500 bucks and my untold hours trying to prop him up. Probably along with your hard pressed donations too.

He failed to fight his completely evident win, then promptly switched trains, heading 180 degrees in the neocon (planet extinctionists') direction. Propped up HC whose train was headed the opposite way from his alleged train, as if on Viagra for the sicko.

- Advertisement -

Joined HC and other insane folks on the loose and running the show to bash Russia and Putin, the one guy who might possibly help humankind avert nuclear annihilation, as BS sold his soul to the devil.

Now the whole MSM has hopped on the Russia bashing train to accelerate our extinction, because we can't seem to shake hands instead of nuclear weapons at each other.

That's my obligatory intro article for Debbie Lusignan, one of the few serious truth tellers with a spine left on this pale blue dot.

- Advertisement -

I can see why otherwise sane people don't particularly like her, including many of my friends and Rob Kall, because of her "style." Yes, I too agree it is a bit rambling and could be much better condensed, but I cut her a wide path as a bona fide truth teller with a backbone and a fire in her belly--and who can possibly have "volunteer time" to do the research she does and become a Hollywood star at the same time. The best man from my decade ago wedding complained that she presented no facts, to which I say listen closer and look at the links she posts and encourages you to look at.

She was probably Bernie's most ardent advocate, even knowing his foreign policy or lack thereof, and did a long line of real time videos of how he got shafted, and encouraged him to fight back. So fbs is all I can add to this video.

And perhaps also reiterate that the whole "bash Putin" is utter lunacy, putting Homo so-called sapiens and complex life on earth on the knife-edge of extinction, in the very near future.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 