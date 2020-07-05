 
 
COVID-19 Deaths Not Surging in the US

The daily number of deaths from COVID-19 in the US has not yet begun to increase following the dramatic surge in cases that began June 17. This chart from Oxford University shows that the cumulative case-fatality rate (CFR) in the US has been declining since about May 20, while it has not been declining in several other countries.

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/coronavirus-cfr?country=ITA~DEU~USA~CAN~FRA~ESP~AUS~GBR

It seems that the chart shows a running CFR, since the cumulative CFR was higher than 6% in March and April and currently should be just under 6%. When the cursor is held at the end of the line for the US, a box pops up showing a CFR of 4.7 % for the United States on July 4.

I cannot find an account of how the running CFRs were calculated for the chart. Calculating an exact CFR at a point in time or for a limited period of time is tricky, because the dates that define the numerator do not define the denominator. click here.

Using a data set downloaded from ourworldindata.org, I have calculated a rough estimate of the CFR for the 30 days June 4 to July 3. The numerator is the number of deaths during that period and the denominator the number of cases reported for the period two weeks earlier, May 21 to June 19. The resulting current monthly CFR estimate is 3.41%. If the denominator period is three weeks earlier than the numerator period, the resulting estimate is 3.45%. I think that the calculations for the chart, however they were done, have given too high an estimate for the current US CFR.

Even if the CFR is and will remain below 4%, the number of deaths is likely to rise in coming weeks, as the denominator period catches up with the surge.

One reason for a falling case-fatality rate is expansion of the denominator, the number of confirmed cases, due to increased testing that picks up larger numbers of asymptomatic and mild cases. A related reason is a changing age pattern. Relatively young and healthy people who are contracting the illness from socializing in public places may account for a large proportion of new cases. The most important reason, however, may be improved medical care. Today, July 4, on MSNBC, Dr. Kavita Patel told Alex Witt that the chance of survival after admission to ICU had been one-fifth, and now it is four-fifths. I hope that the interview will be posted to msnbc.com, but it is not there yet .

 

Andy Silver

Andy Silver, MA, MSPH, is a retired unAmerican. In 1965, horrified by reports of American atrocities in Vietnam and the overwhelming public support for them, he decided that he was living under enemy occupation and that revolution was (more...)
 

Andy Silver

"There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having been originally breathed into a few forms or into one; and that, whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved."
       -- Charles Darwin

A related analysis was presented here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/joshuacohen/2020/06/26/amid-surging-us-caseload-decline-in-covid-19-deaths-stalls/#746cb96f6b5d

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 2:49:18 AM

Robert Adler

Nice, clear, fact-based piece. Thanks!

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 4:56:00 PM

Andy Silver

It seems that MSNBC is not going to post the interview with Dr. Kavita Patel. This morning, however, Dr. Scott Gottlieb explained on Face the Nation how medical treatments are reducing case fatality rates, and the interview is posted. Gottlieb interview

I previously left out the fact that available data include only a fraction of the total number of cases, but probably most of the deaths from covid-19. Hence the true case fatality rate may be less than 1%. This fact also is discussed in Dr. Gottlieb's interview.

Although the fatality rate for confirmed cases is far higher than the true case fatality rate, a rise or fall in the confirmed case fatality rate, based on a non-random sample of the total number of covid-19 cases, should reflect a rise or fall in the true case fatality rate, but inexactly.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 5:27:41 PM

Andy Silver

I find the quality of reporting in the various sources on TV and online that I see to be shockingly superficial. I also cannot find good information on case fatality rate in the professional literature. In TV news coverage there is constant breathless reporting on the rises in diagnosed cases - a poor and inaccurate indicator of the real public health impact of the pandemic. It is important to know about rises in cases to consider what changes need to be made in public health response. But to understand the human cost of the epidemic, it is more important to know the numbers of hospitalizations, since the vast majority of cases that do not require hospitalization do not matter, except as vectors for further spread. In this respect, Trump is right that most cases are harmless, and the core of truth in his assertion unfortunately makes the argument for taking no preventive measures persuasive to his followers. As usual, however, he has his numbers wrong - not 99%, but maybe 80%. A large proportion of hospitalized patients do have severe health consequences, and news reports ought to focus more on their numbers, on the case fatality rates, and on progress in medical treatment to reduce both as a percentage of the hospitalized patients.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 5:54:19 PM

