Bye, Bye, FBI? The Case for Disbanding the Federal Frankenstein's Monster

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is always under fire for something. As of late January, that something is destruction of evidence. Text messages between agents involved in the Bureau's investigations of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, from a key time frame during the presidential transition, are missing. Congress, the Bureau, and the US Justice Department are at each other's throats over the missing messages and what they might say.

It's far from the first time, as James Bovard points out at The Hill. In 1973, acting FBI director Patrick Gray was forced to resign for destroying evidence in the Watergate investigation. After the 1992 murder of Vicki Weaver by an FBI sniper, an FBI division chief went to prison for destruction of evidence in that case.

The FBI has had 110 years to prove its worth. A dispassionate look at its history says that it's far more often served as a center for blackmail, corruption, and political manipulation than as anything resembling a legitimate law enforcement agency.

In fact, it was a bad idea in the first place.

The FBI -- then merely the Bureau of Investigation, or BOI -- was created during a congressional recess and without congressional approval by the Attorney General in 1908 for purposes of "investigating" (read: Drumming up a scare over) the role of prostitution in "white slavery," a forerunner of today's "human trafficking" panic. It's pretty much gone downhill from there.

The US Constitution defines only three federal crimes: Treason, piracy and counterfeiting. The first two are military matters and the third is handled by the Secret Service. There's no room for an FBI in a constitutional law enforcement scheme.

One excuse for keeping the FBI going has been to facilitate investigations of crimes with an interstate angle. But given today's technology, the states could presumably set up their own clearinghouses to exchange information and track down cross-border bank robbers and kidnappers. The FBI is just another bureaucratic layer inserting itself between the commission of a crime and the arrest of those thought to be responsible.

While the FBI has no particularly compelling, or even legitimate, mission, it certainly has its illegitimate uses. It's probably not going too far to think of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI's first director, as having been a sort of shadow president for much of his 48 years of service. He used agents to get the goods on aspiring political leaders, and apparently used that information to get what he wanted from them both for the Bureau itself and in public policy generally.

One big problem with a federal law enforcement agency as big and well-funded as the FBI is that at some points it's almost certain to stop working for the rest of the government and start running the rest of the government. Election? Who needs an election? Just ask J. Edgar what to do.

Unfortunately, the second big problem with such an agency is that it's hard to get rid of after more than a century of nearly uncontested power.

But we should try.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Comment by David William Pear:

I find it, well...nauseating...that the Trump phenomena has turned so many liberals/progressives for anything Trump is against and against anything is for. Values have gone out the window for personality. I suspect that a great deal of this mentality is because liberals/progressives detest Trump's as a personality. But that should not skew liberal principles.



Suddenly the FBI and "all 16 intelligence agencies" have been put on a pedestal because they are out to get Trump. Suddenly it has become patriotic to respect the police-surveillance state. A new McCarthyism cottage industry has sprung up against Putin and Russia because it can be used to tar Trump.


Liberals/progressives has lost another opportunity to focus on issues, especially the issues of war and peace. The war goes on, international peace deteriorates, Cold War 2 has intensified, people are dying, progressive programs go unfunded and the public is distracted by a soap opera.


Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 5:05:16 PM

Author 0
June Genis

(Member since Aug 31, 2010)


Lately I've been binge watching the FX series The Americans on Amazon which involves both Russian spies and FBI agents in its plot. While it is fiction not fact I suspect that they drew much of it from known historical events. Both parties do some horrendous things in the series. Personally I found the most sympathetic character to be a Russian spy that the most of the FBI wants to blackmail to turn him into a double agent. He at least seems to show a sense of morality that appears to be lacking in the FBI characters who are willing to do anything to get what they want regardless of the possible consequences to their "sources".

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 6:52:46 PM

Author 0
