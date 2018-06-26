- Advertisement -

click here

Full length talk that covers the facts of climate change, the urgency with which it needs to be addressed and actions we can take to stop it. Delivered by Dr Aaron Thierry at the University of Sheffield, hosted by the Carbon Neutral University Network.

As we whistle in the dark and fart about with our comments on "politics" and supposed view of reality, we somehow seem to skip the most major "existential disaster" facing our species, as within two years or likely less, namely human extinction and turning Earth into Mars, 99.99% of our species ignores reality.

- Advertisement -

(Article changed on June 26, 2018 at 23:22)