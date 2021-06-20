 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/20/21

Book Review: Meredith Ramsay's "Community, Culture, and Economic Development" -- an engaging read on the half-shell

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Message Peter Barus
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Book Cover
Book Cover
(Image by SUNY Press)   Details   DMCA

Scholarly studies are, of necessity, rigorous, but that doesn't mean they have to be tedious. According to numerous reviews, Meredith Ramsay's study of two small towns on the Eastern Shore of Chesapeake Bay passes academic hurdles with flying colors; but for this non-academic, the book reads like a novel, with a warm humanity shining from every page. The documented facts are all there, of course, but the book reads like a live human drama.

My reading may have been colored by my long-ago experience working on the deck of a Skipjack, from which tiny clusters of oyster shacks could still be seen clinging to the subsiding wetlands of Maryland's Eastern Shore. The view is of intimacy and danger; of horrible decomposition and soul-restoring beauty. Even to an outsider, this same ambiance emerges when Ramsay peels back the veneer of modern life like the carapace of a crab to reveal ancient social patterns so resistant to change as to seem eternal.

As our view scales down to ground level, a few individuals stand out, a small sample that reflects accurately the uneasy marriage of unorganized rural labor and highly structured industry in a globalizing world, managed ruthlessly through courthouse-gang politics. Some genuine heroes and sheroes buck up one's faith in humanity even as some scalawags and scalawagesses always seem to win in the end. This is a microcosm of American history, just under the surface of our multifarious culture, where crime and love go hand in hand.

As Ramsay makes clear, the conventional wisdom that purports to explain generations of poverty in the midst of plenty just doesn't add up. As the plenty erodes or subsides, underlying social stresses emerge like the timbers of ships from a bygone era. Here Ramsay shines a light exposing the ecology of property, wealth, and race; and the ways in which individuals have held things together for survival under oppressive systems left by the rusting, centuries-old machinery of human trafficking.

It seems to hold true, for the most part, that the more things change, the more they stay the same. But generation after generation springs up in this fertile compost, and it is the people who transform themselves as they chafe and struggle under a system we can barely see but for that friction. Particularly in the Preface to the Second Edition and the chapter-length Epilogue, Ramsay introduces us to ordinary people of inspiring perseverance and decency. They do not win much, and they don't get many breaks, but their integrity remains untarnished. One of the nuggets of wisdom I draw from this saga is that the human spirit seems to progress through endless loss; and there are always a few humble giants among us.

The first edition was published by SUNY Press in 1996, under the title, Community, Culture, and Economic Development: The Social Roots of Local Action. By using the historical method, Ramsay was able to explain why the impoverished small towns of Crisfield and Princess Anne diverged so markedly in their policy preferences regarding economic development, thus providing a sharp critique of neoliberal economics.

This review refers to Ramsay's updated and expanded second edition, published by SUNY Press in 2013, with a new focus on the ongoing struggle of Black Americans during the seventeen years since the first edition was published.

Meredith Ramsay with Foreword by Kirkland J. Hall Sr. Community, Culture, and Economic Development, Second Edition: Continuity and Change in Two Small Southern Towns . State University of New York Press, Albany (2013)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Abrogation

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 5 fans, 87 articles, 2 quicklinks, 132 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I like this book, did I mention? In childhood, and during the five years or so I lived in an old wooden sloop, gunkholing up and down the Chesapeake and working the waterfront from the Sassafras, to the Choptank, to the Elizabeth River, the changes came fast and harsh. The collapse of the steel mills. The Baltimore waterfront "revitalization." Three Mile Island. Annapolis politics. The struggling fisheries. And always, new pollutant assaults on waters where I had once been able to see all the way to the bottom. It was well below freezing on the deck of a Skipjack in oyster season.

I like this book because it took me back to when you could smell the menhaden processing plants in Reedville all the way across the Bay to Crisfield on a west wind, and shad was fish-of-the-day, and Mrs. Crockett opened for breakfast family-style at 3 a.m. on Tangier if you were a Waterman, and you could buy fresh produce, watermelons and sweet corn, off the decks of oyster boats in downtown Annapolis. The parking lot at Davis Creek had a stone wall made of the British Isles, in the form of ballast from sailing ships heading into Baltimore that came up in the oyster and crab drudges. No sense leaving them on the bottom to snag the gear again on the next lick.

And you might like this book because it explains at last how through all that time, and generations before and since, great fortunes were made by people who had to choose between heat and food in the winter, for the people that owned them, one way or another, for centuries.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 20, 2021 at 4:41:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 