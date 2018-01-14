Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bob Avakian: "Why do people come here from all over the world?"

In the face of the white supremacist attacks by Donald Trump on immigrants from Haiti, Africa, El Salvador and elsewhere, this clip from a talk by Bob Avakian answers the question "Why do people come here from all over the world?"

This is an excerpt from the film BA Speaks: Revolution--Nothing Less!, a film of a talk given by Bob Avakian in the fall of 2012. Watch the full film and other selected clips here.

"Yes, this is a film, but that is not its essence. This is a daring, substantive, scientific summoning to revolution. 6+ hours that can change how you see the world and what you do with the rest of your life."

-- From one of the filmmakers



Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

