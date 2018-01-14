- Advertisement -

In the face of the white supremacist attacks by Donald Trump on immigrants from Haiti, Africa, El Salvador and elsewhere, this clip from a talk by Bob Avakian answers the question "Why do people come here from all over the world?"

This is an excerpt from the film BA Speaks: Revolution--Nothing Less!, a film of a talk given by Bob Avakian in the fall of 2012. Watch the full film and other selected clips here.



"Yes, this is a film, but that is not its essence. This is a daring, substantive, scientific summoning to revolution. 6+ hours that can change how you see the world and what you do with the rest of your life."





(Article changed on January 14, 2018 at 02:27)