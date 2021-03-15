Biological Warfare Against Cuba, The Book by Dr. Ariel Alonso Perez

Republished from China Rising Radio Sinoland

BIOLOGICAL WARFARE AGAINST CUBA, THE BOOK BY DR. ARIEL ALONSO PÉREZ IS NOW AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH FOR FREE!

Pictured above: the overwhelming written and audiovisual evidence that the United States and its vassals have been and continue to use biological, chemical and entomological warfare at home, on their own people and around the world - nonstop, genocidal crimes against humanity - is all freely available in the Bioweapon Truth Commission Global Online Library. Many thanks to Dr. Ariel Alonso Perez for donating the English version of his foundational book, "Biological Warfare Against Cuba".