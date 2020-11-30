 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 11/30/20

Biden's Neera Tanden Appointment Signals Total Affront to Progressives

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (301 fans)


Saagar and Ryan: Biden Taps NEERA TANDEN, Considers Rahm Emanuel In Rebuke To Left Saagar Enjeti and Ryan Grim share their thoughts on the expected nomination of Neera Tanden to Joe Biden's economic team. About Rising: Rising is a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Hill)   Details   DMCA

Joe Biden is appointing Neera Tanden to run the Office of Budget Management.

Tanden is about anti-progressive as you can get. She was a strong anti-Bernie Sanders, pro-Hillary supporter. She opposes medicare for all. She's a fake progressive who ran the fake progressive organization Center for American Progress, which was founded by Hillary Campaign leader John Podesta.

REAL progressives are calling out Biden, saying that the appointment of Neera Tanden is a deliberate affront to progressives.

Glenn Greenwald describes her as,

"...a thoroughly mediocre and ordinary D.C. swamp creature from the perspective of both ideology and competence, Tanden's uniquely unhinged, venomous, corrupt and pathologically dishonest conduct as a Clinton Family and DNC apparatchik and President of the corporatist-and-despot-funded Center for American Progress (CAP) has earned her a list of enemies far longer and more impressive than her accomplishments."

And Greenwald adds,

"Former Sanders campaign aide David Sirota hypothesized that "it is not a coincidence that they are putting Neera Tanden, the single biggest, most aggressive Bernie Sanders critic in the United States of America, specifically at OMB while Sanders is Senate Budget Committee ranking/chair." Sirota's statement suggests Biden's nomination of Tanden was intended as yet more humiliation doled out to the Democratic-loyal Sanders left by cucking the Vermont Senator even further by forcing him to shepherd the confirmation of one of his most vicious and amoral attackers (who Sanders himself in 2019 vehemently denounced)."

Walter Bragman, writing in an article in Jacobin, J oe Biden's Neera Tanden Pick Is Even Worse Than You Thought, says, " Joe Biden's likely nominee to head the powerful Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, called for cuts to Social Security, saying, "we need to put both entitlements on the table as well as taxes.""

Bragman adds, "If Democrats manage to win the two Georgia Senate runoff races and retake control over the chamber, Sanders is widely expected to chair the Senate Budget Committee, having served as the ranking member since 2015. The Budget Committee is tasked with approving the OMB director."

The question is, will Bernie, now that he's done his service getting Biden elected, continue to serve as Biden's lackey, or will he reject Tanden in his role as Senate Budget Committee Majority chair, in the case the two Senate seats in Georgia are won by Democrats. If both are not won by Democrats, there's a chance that Texas Senator John Cornyn is right when he tweeted that she " "stands zero chance of being confirmed."

And let's not forget that there's talk Rahm Emanuel will also be given a Biden appointment. There is probably no Democrat, perhaps outside of Hillary and Obama, who hates progressives more.

 

Must Read 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 