Biden's Neera Tanden Appointment Signals Total Affront to Progressives



Saagar and Ryan: Biden Taps NEERA TANDEN, Considers Rahm Emanuel In Rebuke To Left

Joe Biden is appointing Neera Tanden to run the Office of Budget Management.

Tanden is about anti-progressive as you can get. She was a strong anti-Bernie Sanders, pro-Hillary supporter. She opposes medicare for all. She's a fake progressive who ran the fake progressive organization Center for American Progress, which was founded by Hillary Campaign leader John Podesta.

REAL progressives are calling out Biden, saying that the appointment of Neera Tanden is a deliberate affront to progressives.

Glenn Greenwald describes her as,

"...a thoroughly mediocre and ordinary D.C. swamp creature from the perspective of both ideology and competence, Tanden's uniquely unhinged, venomous, corrupt and pathologically dishonest conduct as a Clinton Family and DNC apparatchik and President of the corporatist-and-despot-funded Center for American Progress (CAP) has earned her a list of enemies far longer and more impressive than her accomplishments."



And Greenwald adds,

"Former Sanders campaign aide David Sirota hypothesized that "it is not a coincidence that they are putting Neera Tanden, the single biggest, most aggressive Bernie Sanders critic in the United States of America, specifically at OMB while Sanders is Senate Budget Committee ranking/chair." Sirota's statement suggests Biden's nomination of Tanden was intended as yet more humiliation doled out to the Democratic-loyal Sanders left by cucking the Vermont Senator even further by forcing him to shepherd the confirmation of one of his most vicious and amoral attackers (who Sanders himself in 2019 vehemently denounced)."



Walter Bragman, writing in an article in Jacobin, J oe Biden's Neera Tanden Pick Is Even Worse Than You Thought, says, " Joe Biden's likely nominee to head the powerful Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, called for cuts to Social Security, saying, "we need to put both entitlements on the table as well as taxes.""

Bragman adds, "If Democrats manage to win the two Georgia Senate runoff races and retake control over the chamber, Sanders is widely expected to chair the Senate Budget Committee, having served as the ranking member since 2015. The Budget Committee is tasked with approving the OMB director."

The question is, will Bernie, now that he's done his service getting Biden elected, continue to serve as Biden's lackey, or will he reject Tanden in his role as Senate Budget Committee Majority chair, in the case the two Senate seats in Georgia are won by Democrats. If both are not won by Democrats, there's a chance that Texas Senator John Cornyn is right when he tweeted that she " "stands zero chance of being confirmed."

And let's not forget that there's talk Rahm Emanuel will also be given a Biden appointment. There is probably no Democrat, perhaps outside of Hillary and Obama, who hates progressives more.