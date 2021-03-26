 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Biden's Inner Circle Maintains Close Ties To Vaccine Makers, Disclosures Reveal

From The Intercept

As concerns grow about a global "vaccine apartheid," watchdogs worry that the Biden administration is primed to favor profits over people.

IN THE COMING months, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Joe Biden's ambassador to the United Nations, will hear from a growing chorus of developing nations about the foundering efforts to distribute the coronavirus vaccine globally. The nations, many of which have not even begun vaccinating their populations, are demanding that the U.S. support proposals to temporarily waive certain patent and intellectual property rights so that generic coronavirus vaccines can be produced.

The proposals have been fiercely opposed by American drugmakers, including Pfizer, a pharmaceutical giant that Thomas-Greenfield's former consulting firm has recently counted as a client. Thomas-Greenfield and her number two, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, previously worked for the Albright Stonebridge Group, or ASG, a consulting firm founded by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. The firm, which represents Pfizer, specializes in helping large corporations understand and influence international trade policy, including on intellectual property.

Many leading figures in Biden's administration, including key White House advisers, State Department leaders, and health care officials have financial stake in or professional ties to vaccine manufacturers, which are now lobbying to prevent policies that would cut into future profits over the vaccine.

ASG in particular has unusual amounts of sway in the Biden administration. State Department officials Victoria Nuland, Wendy Sherman, Uzra Zeya, and Molly Montgomery previously worked at ASG, as did Philip Gordon, Vice President Kamala Harris's national security adviser.

But several others in Biden's inner circle also have potential conflicts of interest:

    Anita Dunn, the leading strategist on Biden's presidential campaign who now serves as White House adviser, is on leave from her job as managing partner at the consulting firm she co-founded, SKDK, which provides extensive public relations and advertising services to Pfizer. Dunn intends to return to the SKDK this summer. SKDK, which did not respond to a request for comment, has continued to promote Pfizer's vaccines on social media.

    Susan Rice, the domestic policy adviser, holds up to $5 million in shares of Johnson & Johnson and up to $50,000 in shares of Pfizer, according to a disclosure made public this week.

    Eric Lander, the White House science adviser, holds up to $1 million in shares of BioNTech, Pfizer's partner for its coronavirus vaccine.

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken previously consulted for Gilead Science, the biotech company that produced remdesivir, the only Covid-19 treatment approved by the FDA so far.

    Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Biden's pick for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, previously served as an attorney advising both Pfizer and Gilead on federal policy issues.

The White House has previously said that Lander will be recused from "any such matters related to COVID vaccines" until he divests from his holdings in BioNTech. Asked for comment about other Biden officials, a spokesperson for the administration referred The Intercept to the president's executive order banning officials from engaging in matters related to former clients for a period of two years.

PRESSURE IS GROWING for a reversal in what some are calling a "vaccine apartheid." Roughly three-quarters of the available vaccine doses have been distributed to only 10 countries, while current projections indicate that much of the developing world will have to wait years to reach significant vaccination levels.

LEE FANG  Lee Fang is a  reporting fellow with The Investigative Fund at The Nation Institute.
 
