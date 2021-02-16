 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Biden: The Second Coming of Obama Nation

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Obama - Biden - Caricature
Obama - Biden - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr)   Details   DMCA

by John Kendall Hawkins

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?

- WB Yeats, "The Second Coming" (1919)

Joe Biden has the dubious distinction of being the Lesser Evil promoted to replace the fatuous and casually seditious fuckwit who riveted the mainstream media's attention for four years (plus) and made us all wonder -- through the empathetic expressions of talking heads like Chris Hayes -- if the bailing Ship of State could long last with Trump at the helm and the shoals straight ahead.

Well, we made it (hug?), just barely, no better for the wear but still kicking -- an "insurrection" led by a MAGA group, the Proud Boys, whose name was taken from a Disney mommy's boy song about needing to be spanked for miscellaneous naughtinesses. Channeling the slave-owning Thomas Jefferson (as opposed to George Jefferson) in taking quaking umbrage at the historical sleights to "the pursuit of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness" in the white trailer parks, the Prouds, the MAGA Louds, and probably quaalude-driven QAnon (the new Synanon?) to assert that "it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government." In short, if what the bouncy-eyed pundits say is true, we came that close to having a replacement government led by the chief of the Hekawis from F Troop. F that.

Phew. Now we have normalcy back. A return to rock-steady. Obama II, some say. And picking up where Obama left it in his transition departure, Uncle Joe has already oiled-up the chain he used to ward off a razor-wielding Corn Pop, back in the '60s, prepared to take on the Man from Vlad Putin. (If you're keeping score at home, we gave them clownshow Yeltsin, then they gave us circusfreak Trump ("we" claim), and now it's "our" move to install a new Bozo in Russia -- thus, the sudden MSM pu(t)s(c)h to see Alexei Navalny as a beleaguered hero and champion of anti-corruption. Are you laughing? Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian anti-corruption guy Biden guffawed about shitcanning, last year tried to "indict" Biden for interfering in Ukrainian state affairs and seems intent on continuing.) Ed Snowden, the most famous American since Lee Harvey Oswald to "defect" to Russia, must feel right at home.

It's still the honeymoon period in Biden's presidency and he has generously pleased the MSM by spending the early days pissing on the bed the Trumps once occupied, canceling executive order after executive order that Trump gassed out with his balloon-speak tweets. But soon he'll settle into what he is. In The Center Did Not Hold: An Obama/Biden Balance Sheet, Robert Eisenberg strongly holds with those who believe Biden will offer up a continuation and extension of Obama Nation. Eisenberg delineates more than a hundred points of liberal hopelights that went out under Obama/Biden and he sets us up with the sense of a messy divorce to come not long after the honeymoon ends, presumably in a different bed.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Hawkins

Become a Fan
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Aug 11, 2020), 2 fans, 177 articles, 1 quicklinks, 244 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"All, all except Phineas, constructed at infinite cost to themselves this Maginot Line against this enemy they thought they saw across the frontier, this enemy that never attacked that way--if he ever attacked at all. If indeed he was the enemy."
       -- John Knowles

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Not exactly an inspiring read but one that acts as a good checklist for tweaking our failing democracy while we still have time. Cough, cough.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021 at 4:43:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 