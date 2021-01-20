Biden Inauguration / Trump Exit Open Thread

I did some tweeting this morning as Trump was vacating the White House (like a White House bowel movement)
What are your thoughts and observations?
One good thing-- as Trump is besieged by civil lawsuits and legal charges against him, most competent lawyers will…
At the Air Force Base Trump gets a three gun salute sendoff. Is that the military's way of telling what they think…
Trump threatens the world, "We will be back in some form."
Any guesses? Rat, roach, slime worm, snake, virus, gastrointestinal bug? at
For those who celebrate Trump for not starting a war. And Kyle leaves out kissing up to the Saudi's, who murdered a…
Biden, Pelosi and Schumer should hit the ground running screechingly fast, with at least 100 bills they can pass (m…
