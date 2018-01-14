Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bibi's Son or: Three Men in a Car

By       Message Uri Avnery       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/14/18

Author 2267
Become a Fan
  (35 fans)

From Gush Shalom

From youtube.com: Israeli leader's son Yair Netanyahu apologizes for drunken strip club audio {MID-228028}
Israeli leader's son Yair Netanyahu apologizes for drunken strip club audio
(Image by YouTube, Channel: jesse lane)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

NO, I don't want to write about the affair of Ya'ir Netanyahu. I refuse adamantly. No force in the world will compel me to do so.

Yet here I am, writing about Ya'ir, damn it. Can't resist.

And perhaps it is really more than a matter of gossip. Perhaps it is something that we cannot ignore.

- Advertisement -

IT IS all about a conversation between three young man in a car, some two years ago.

One of the young men was Ya'ir, the eldest of the two sons of the Prime Minister.

Ya'ir is named after the leader of the "Stern Gang," whose real name was Abraham Stern. The original Ya'ir split from the Irgun underground in 1940, when Britain stood alone against Nazi Germany. While the Irgun stopped its actions against the British government for the time being, Stern demanded the very opposite: exploit the moment in order to get the British out of Palestine. He was shot by the British police.

- Advertisement -

The modern Ya'ir and his two friends were on a drunken tour of Tel Aviv strip-tease joints, an appellation which often seems to be a polite way of describing a brothel.

Somebody took the trouble to record the conversation of the young men -- the sons of the Prime Minister and two of the richest "tycoons" in the country.

This recording has now surfaced. Since the publication, hardly anyone in Israel is talking about anything else.

According to the recording, Ya'ir demanded from of his friend, Nir Maimon, 400 shekels (about 100 dollars), in order to visit a prostitute. When the friend refused, Ya'ir exclaimed: "My father gave your father a concession worth a billion dollars, and you refuse to give me 400 shekels?"

The concession in question concerns the rich gas fields out in the sea near Israel's shores.

In an especially disgusting display of his utter contempt for the female sex, Ya'ir also offered to provide all his friends with the sexual services of his ex-girlfriend.

- Advertisement -

THIS RECORDING raises a whole pile of questions, each more unpleasant than the next.

First of all: who made it? Apart from Ya'ir and his two pals, there were only two persons present; the driver of the car and a bodyguard.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Uri Avnery is a longtime Israeli peace activist. Since 1948 has advocated the setting up of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. In 1974, Uri Avnery was the first Israeli to establish contact with PLO leadership. In 1982 he was the first Israeli ever to meet Yassir Arafat, after crossing the lines in besieged Beirut. He served three terms in the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Stupid and Mean and Brutal"

A Flash of Lightning

Israeli Idiocracy

Spitting In The Face of Obama

The Tone and the Music; Reaction to Obama's Cairo Speech

The Grand Default

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jim Miles

Become a Fan
Author 5671

(Member since Apr 18, 2007), 12 fans, 150 articles, 17 quicklinks, 578 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Interesting perspective but somewhat irrelevant, as even if Netanyahu goes, someone else will step into the hole and continue with Israel's military occupation of Palestine. There are no true Israeli partners for peace who could control the deep state. Having affairs and profiteering with cronies simply goes with the elite political baggage.

As for Roosevelt, it was his policies that created the two term limit, as the U.S. deep state recognized that it was much easier to control someone if they only had four years to act and the second term was mostly lame duck initiatives. Then again, the U.S. is in a constant state of electioneering, providing diversions and entertainment for the masses while the one per cent harvests the wealth.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 12:47:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 