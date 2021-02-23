Read slowly to the accompaniment of Brian Eno's "Compact Forest Proposal" .youtube.com/watch?v=ElFraEXb7Q0 start at 12.15





The river falls steeply

Hammered it out

Straight from the shoulder





Nothing but dead weeds

Inscribed upon this plum pit

For years to come





No place for you

No mood for celebration

Words written over





Pleading with my voice

Floating toward bursting stars

Comes running from the garden





It became a game

Nobody would tell me

Hurried down the hallway





Then the parade

Oranges under the bed

Drawn to old graveyards





Things ancient to me

From candle to grave

Between the white peaks





North of the village

Pursuing other-wordly theorems

I smelled it, touched it





It was like this

Woven into the fabric

The corrosive threat





The imperiled swimmer

Lost long ago

The crest of a mountain





Between place and child

See the daily suffering

We are somehow separated





Humiliated, abandoned

We can raise ourselves

The revolution of the age





There is a story

Shouting at the sky

Recording their experience





We wasted so much

In the time remaining

And forget about others





We can then view the guilty

The target was softened

To bring to life





A meditation class is held

Is not really optional

Impulses stronger than





The childish question

Although I had no map

From night to night





Sources of truth

Virtually a torrent

Free of the defect





Damage to our future

Well, well, well

Episodes of near disaster





The tinkling hoofs and

Such as electricity

What's in the wind?





But he knows better

Last hallucinatory second

Poison of the serpent





With the waning moon

Into the black hole

I'm nearly five years old





Suddenly got loose

The lovely measures

Science has explained nothing





Hide away the corpses

Gravitational lens

Washed out in the corona





I will close my eyes

Enclosed in shells

A new kind of static





A wiser intelligence might

Half the town was there

Wind is going to blow

One million times fainter

White against a stone

...........

Books used:

Ill Fares the Land Judt

The Astronomer's Universe Friedman

A Spirituality of Resistance Gottlieb

Moral Ground: Ethical Action for a Planet in Peril Kathleen Dean Moore

Trace Savoy

Ask the Dust Fante

The Snow Leopard Matthiessen

Ulysses Joyce

The Book of Beasts T.H White