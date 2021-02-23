 
 
Life Arts    H5'ed 2/23/21

Between place and child

Read slowly to the accompaniment of Brian Eno's "Compact Forest Proposal" .youtube.com/watch?v=ElFraEXb7Q0 start at 12.15


The river falls steeply
Hammered it out
Straight from the shoulder


Nothing but dead weeds
Inscribed upon this plum pit
For years to come


No place for you
No mood for celebration
Words written over


Pleading with my voice
Floating toward bursting stars
Comes running from the garden


It became a game
Nobody would tell me
Hurried down the hallway


Then the parade
Oranges under the bed
Drawn to old graveyards


Things ancient to me
From candle to grave
Between the white peaks


North of the village
Pursuing other-wordly theorems
I smelled it, touched it


It was like this
Woven into the fabric
The corrosive threat


The imperiled swimmer
Lost long ago
The crest of a mountain


Between place and child
See the daily suffering
We are somehow separated


Humiliated, abandoned
We can raise ourselves
The revolution of the age


There is a story
Shouting at the sky
Recording their experience


We wasted so much
In the time remaining
And forget about others


We can then view the guilty
The target was softened
To bring to life


A meditation class is held
Is not really optional
Impulses stronger than


The childish question
Although I had no map
From night to night


Sources of truth
Virtually a torrent
Free of the defect


Damage to our future
Well, well, well
Episodes of near disaster


The tinkling hoofs and
Such as electricity
What's in the wind?


But he knows better
Last hallucinatory second
Poison of the serpent


With the waning moon
Into the black hole
I'm nearly five years old


Suddenly got loose
The lovely measures
Science has explained nothing


Hide away the corpses
Gravitational lens
Washed out in the corona


I will close my eyes
Enclosed in shells
A new kind of static


A wiser intelligence might
Half the town was there
Wind is going to blow
One million times fainter
White against a stone

...........

Books used:

Ill Fares the Land Judt

The Astronomer's Universe Friedman

A Spirituality of Resistance Gottlieb

Moral Ground: Ethical Action for a Planet in Peril Kathleen Dean Moore

Trace Savoy

Ask the Dust Fante

The Snow Leopard Matthiessen

Ulysses Joyce

The Book of Beasts T.H White

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

Al Hirschfield

(Member since Jan 20, 2019)
"The meditation class is not optional..." Hear, hear!!!

I think you and John ought to duel at dusk...

:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021 at 4:30:46 PM

Gary Lindorff

(Member since Mar 21, 2013)
I would be afraid that, being a pacifist, I would avert my pistol at the last second and discharge it at the sky, and John would kill me.

I had some vibhuti in '71, brought back from India by a friend who stayed at Sai Baba's ashram. I will never forget its fragrance that filled whatever house I lived in for years until the vial broke and it vanished into the ether.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021 at 5:22:18 PM

