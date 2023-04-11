Better protocols needed to keep classified documents out of the wrong house

BIG DIFFERENCES BETWEEN TRUMP, BIDEN, PENCE CASES

By Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola

After classified documents were found in former Vice President Mike Pence's residence, President Joe Biden's personal office and residence, and former President Donald Trump's personal residence, there has been a serious concern over the handling of classified documents when an administration is leaving office.

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has held a long relationship with presidential administrations guiding them when they come into office and when they leave office. However, there seems to be an issue when presidents and vice presidents leave office as they are leaving with classified documents that should be going directly to the NARA.

The NARA is responsible for the handling of documents. So why are so many of them ending up in private offices or residences of former vice presidents and presidents? Recently, the discussion over the handling of classified documents has been quiet as people are grouping the cases against Pence, Biden and Trump together.

There is a world of difference between the documents held by Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Unfortunately, prosecutors appointed to Trump and Biden's cases are themselves making the situations sound the same perhaps to emphasize staying unbiased.

All parties have denied any wrongdoing in the handling of these documents. However, there is a clear difference between Trump, Pence and Biden's cases.

Former President Trump's residence and golf course, Mar-A-Lago in Florida, was searched by the FBI after documents were not turned over to the National Archives. Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his golf course where numerous people come and go--itself a national security threat.

According to the filing made by the DOJ, Trump "likely concealed and removed" documents from the White House and "efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government's investigation."

After a video of Biden criticizing Trump in an interview over his handling of classified documents, Biden's name was found in a similar headline.

It was then revealed that there were around 10 classified documents found at President Biden's personal office at the University of Pennsylvania and more additional classified documents found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Shortly after Biden's documents, former Vice President Mike Pence was discovered to have classified documents in his residence as well.

There is serious concern over who had access to the documents found in Trump, Biden and Pence's personal spaces.

Trump's lawyers knew he had over 300 documents at his Mar-A-Lago resort, but they notified the national archives and assured them that they had put them in a locked secure place. The National Archives put in numerous requests that the documents be given to them as they are no longer the former president's property.

The moment President Biden's lawyers found the documents they contacted the National Archives and turned over all documents. They cooperated immediately with the National Archives. The same can be said of Pence as his lawyers also cooperated with the National Archives and the Department of Justice.

