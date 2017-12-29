- Advertisement -

It's quite a trip to separate fact from fiction these days, so I greatly appreciate serious truth-tellers. Lee has an amazing sense of humor, thinks on his feet like greased lightening, is remarkably aware of major issues, and interviews many of the brightest bulbs in the shed.

For example, in this video you'll find him interviewing Chris Hedges twice, the author of "Confessions of an Economic Hitman," Jimmy Dore, and many others you'll recognize.

Kudos to Lee, and I note that he is doing a tour early next year. I plan to see him in Salt Lake in February.

Lastly, if you haven't seen any of his regular shows, do yourself a favor and watch one to see why I say these things.