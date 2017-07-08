This is a reprint from NewsBred.
Hindus rarely have anyone speaking up for them
(Image by Pixabay) Permission Details DMCA
The fresh violence against Hindus in
DALALS (Damn Left and Lutyens Scribes), as expected, first ignored and then dumbed it down to the fabricated Governor-Chief Minister spat.
Political parties such as Congress, Communists and regional
heavyweights, avoided mention of any atrocity against the Hindus. Rahul Gandhi trained
his eyes and concern on PM's silence on
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), flogged everyday as the face of a communalist Saffron, haven't uttered a word in anger. (So next time they are termed bigots, use this instance to shut the pseudo-sikulars up).
But then what's new?
No less than 600 temples were destroyed in
There was little outrage in media or from any State.
In
The collective silence of the world was deafening.
The exodus of Kashmiri Pundits is a reality. A community uprooted and displaced still carries psychological and financial scars.
But don't expect it to shake the conscience of this country's intelligentsia or media.
The partition of 1947 created a Muslim state in
If any Jew is treated unfairly in any part of the world, the
State of Israel, as their representative, loses no time in raising the issue.
Contrast this with the case of Sunil Wadhera, a Hindu who died in an accident
in
What had upset the discerners was that