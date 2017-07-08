Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Bengal: Nobody speaks up for Hindus

opednews.com

This is a reprint from NewsBred.


Hindus rarely have anyone speaking up for them
(Image by Pixabay)

The fresh violence against Hindus in West Bengal calls for the collective conscience of this country.

DALALS (Damn Left and Lutyens Scribes), as expected, first ignored and then dumbed it down to the fabricated Governor-Chief Minister spat.

Political parties such as Congress, Communists and regional heavyweights, avoided mention of any atrocity against the Hindus. Rahul Gandhi trained his eyes and concern on PM's silence on China.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), flogged everyday as the face of a communalist Saffron, haven't uttered a word in anger. (So next time they are termed bigots, use this instance to shut the pseudo-sikulars up).

But then what's new?

No less than 600 temples were destroyed in Bangladesh in 1992. Thousands of Hindus were killed and raped; paraded naked on the streets of Bhola town, shops looted, deities desecrated.

There was little outrage in media or from any State.

In Pakistan, among the near 300 temples destroyed, the demolition of one was personally supervised by a minister in Lahore. Dozens of Hindus were murdered.

The collective silence of the world was deafening.

The exodus of Kashmiri Pundits is a reality. A community uprooted and displaced still carries psychological and financial scars.

But don't expect it to shake the conscience of this country's intelligentsia or media.

The partition of 1947 created a Muslim state in Pakistan and afforded them the "freedom." But the Hindus "haven't been recognized as a nation or a state nor a control over their own homeland," as Abhas Chatterjee, author of The Concept of Hindu Nation, mentioned.

If any Jew is treated unfairly in any part of the world, the State of Israel, as their representative, loses no time in raising the issue. Contrast this with the case of Sunil Wadhera, a Hindu who died in an accident in Saudi Arabia a few years ago. As against a policy of compensation of 6-7 lakh dinars offered to a Muslim, Wadhera was extended only 17,000 dinars. Reason, he was a Kafir. "The value of his life was no more than a paltry sum," wrote Abhas Chatterjee "What's significant is that even against such an inhuman, outrageous affront, there was no State which could raise its voice on behalf of the Hindu."

What had upset the discerners was that India, which all along had supported the Arab cause in Palestine, didn't take up Wadhera's matter with the Saudi government.

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

The Partition gave Pakistan its "freedom." It became a Muslim state. But did the Hindus get their homeland? Why their issues have no takers? Who speaks up for them? The present violence against them in West Bengal is the latest in a long list of criminal silence by all stakeholders when it comes to anyone speaking up for the Hindus.

