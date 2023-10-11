 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Believe it or not, These are the Good Old Days

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
I found my Beanie Babies
I found my Beanie Babies
(Image by PLeia2)   Details   DMCA

The light still turns on when I flick the switch,
Or clap twice my hands for that cool bit of kitsch,
The water still runs and my i-Phone still perks,
Signal still gliding through vast I.T. works,
Tended by guys who still receive paychecks,
Though most still goes to the kids and wife-ex.
.
The bus still makes rounds, from the market comes meat,
It's mid-October and we still have this heat,
Much mulled by scientists who still warn us all,
We're in for history's stickiest fall,
For their models still model, satellites still see,
Telling us the Arctic's the It place to be.
.
To the dismay of kids, schools still have classes,
Indoctrination for still-ungripped masses,
And their hot lunches still get heated on time,
For their schools still pay bills to very last dime,
So the money still flows from admin to cook,
From cook to the bank to the real estate crook.
.
When G.M. needs half-inch steel cold-rolled,
Still they can call on some supplier of old,
Who a roll can still grab and send it by freight,
Reaching the shop floor by November 8,
'Cause gas there still is for ships, cranes and trucks,
The worldwide supply chain still lined up like ducks.
.
Base jumpers still jump and odd folks still collect
Football cards, Beanie Babes, old Batmans unspecked.
Fashion still searches for new ways to sheathe skin,
Or unsheathe it to fall an inch short of sin.
YouTube mavens still film white Ping Pong balls
That ping off ten plates into cups which enthralls.
.
How nostalgic will look this time when all worked,
Before that point when at us history smirked,
At us, not at folks who wear turbans or veils,
At us, who buy jeans at the Mall Happy Trails,
Ignoring the signs it's but Normal's disguise,
Till gusts blow it off and wide open our eyes.



"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend