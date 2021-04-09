 
 
BREAKING NEWS! Horrifying New Strain of Coronavirus Discovered

Covid-1984 Electron Microscopic Image
Scientists have just announced the discovery of the worst, scariest, most virulent new strain of coronavirus. It's called Covid-1984, a new invisible variant that can't be detected by any known test. You may even have had the precursors of this frightening disease all your life, as the disease incubates over a long period, growing and multiplying, slowly taking over your body. Precursor symptoms include ...

1) curiosity

2) compassion

3) generosity

4) rationality

5) courtesy

... which will eventually evolve into an increasing urge to question authority, challenge the experts when they say you are sick and need to be vaccinated every month, tell others about your doubts that those in charge really have our best interests at heart, and hallucinate about a better life for everyone built around love and cooperation and community. When THESE onerous symptoms occur, the disease becomes highly contagious and authorities have no choice. You will have to be quarantined, put in constraints, permanently locked away in complete isolation, before you become a serious hazard to yourself and the rest of society. They will stop vaccinating you at this point. Also they will stop feeding you or giving you water. Covid-1984 at this stage is untreatable and you will die.

Gosh ... I wish I had better news.

But ...

Have a nice day!

 

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
John Rachel

Scientists have just announced the discovery of the worst, scariest new strain of coronavirus. It's called Covid-1984, a new invisible variant which can't be detected by any known test. We may have been doomed before but now even our doom is doomed.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 9, 2021 at 11:37:39 PM

Al Hirschfield

I'm not sure they should be giving you access to a computer in that hospital...

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 at 1:00:02 AM

John Rachel

It's part of my therapy. They're attempting a complete rehabilitation to prepare me for serving in the next Trump administration in 2025. I'm hoping to be Secretary of Concentration Camps. Or at least a greeter for the White House tour.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 10, 2021 at 1:18:37 AM

