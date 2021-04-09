BREAKING NEWS! Horrifying New Strain of Coronavirus Discovered

Scientists have just announced the discovery of the worst, scariest, most virulent new strain of coronavirus. It's called Covid-1984, a new invisible variant that can't be detected by any known test. You may even have had the precursors of this frightening disease all your life, as the disease incubates over a long period, growing and multiplying, slowly taking over your body. Precursor symptoms include ...

1) curiosity

2) compassion

3) generosity

4) rationality

5) courtesy

... which will eventually evolve into an increasing urge to question authority, challenge the experts when they say you are sick and need to be vaccinated every month, tell others about your doubts that those in charge really have our best interests at heart, and hallucinate about a better life for everyone built around love and cooperation and community. When THESE onerous symptoms occur, the disease becomes highly contagious and authorities have no choice. You will have to be quarantined, put in constraints, permanently locked away in complete isolation, before you become a serious hazard to yourself and the rest of society. They will stop vaccinating you at this point. Also they will stop feeding you or giving you water. Covid-1984 at this stage is untreatable and you will die.

Gosh ... I wish I had better news.

But ...

Have a nice day!