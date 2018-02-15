Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   4 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Auschwitz is Bullshit. Or maybe not; watch this and make up your own mind. RSVP

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (69 fans)
- Advertisement -

I've disagreed with Rob on this, but rather than just link a video that speaks for itself, one must do an article introducing it. I see Rob's point, that if you feel strongly enough to post it, you should be willing to introduce it. I would probably take the same position if I were in his place. Still, I advocate a spot for progressive videos to be posted by just a link. Anyone watching one can click off in a few seconds if they want. No matter...

I'm eager to put this out and get serious feedback, as in from anyone who's read the book or watched the two hour video. I recommend just watching 20 minutes at a minimum...

This has utterly changed my foundational thinking about Hitler that I grew up with and watched or read with extreme interest.

- Advertisement -

David Irving, imo after watching this two hour video, has put me leaning 90% toward believing what this extraordinary intellect has to say, after his traipsing the world to get to get to original sources. Which as a scientific thinking person, aka the best form of human logic, I find hard to disbelieve.

I will add a personal anecdote, that I was kicked off Raw Story for being an anti-semite, a term truly worn out and meaningless. Megan Carpenter, the head honchoess, called me that and gave that as a reason for being kicked off. I responded to a story about Helen Thomas titled, "Israel lashed by Helen Thomas, once again!" Or something close.

I responded, paraphrased, "How? With a leather belt, a wooden spoon, or a wet noodle?" Helen's article was impeccable, as always. I can't find the original, which was apparently washed away by Raw Story or Google.

- Advertisement -

In any event, I advocate at this point not trusting anything online, but if it sounds interesting, checking the source as well as possible and checking other references to it.

Meanwhile, I seriously hope for feedback on this two hour video by an alleged "Holocaust denier," which is libelous, prima facie, imo.

I further "confess" that I grew up on Long Island with many wonderful Jewish friends, in boy scouts and later as a lifeguard. My first steady girlfriend had a last name of Kaufman. I am a fan of Susan Schwartz as you may have noted here on OEN.

I caddied at Woodcrest Golf Course in Syosset click here which was an exclusive for the noveaue rich Jewish community. I was treated like dogshit and almost killed by some d*ckhead golfer who insisted I walk out a hundred yards before he teed off, while I argued that I could watch golf balls far better from where they were hit. "No! You're the caddy and you do what I say!" I did, and got about 70 yards out when I heard, "Four!" I turned and saw a golf ball headed toward my chest, full speed. It nailed me hard. Had I know what I know now, I would have the bastard. But I should be grateful, as he gave me a $2 tip, after asking me multiple times how I was doing for the next 16 holes.

I also "admit" when they built the golf course, they filled in the pond that I collected water samples from to observe microorganisms with my microscope, ~14 years old, and captured a turtle from to put in an aquarium in at home.

So, YES, I'm a bit biased, but please do set that tidbit aside and listen for at least 20 minutes to David Irving, the "Holocaust denier." It may change your world view, as it has changed mine.

- Advertisement -

I also admit or confess to watching what Netanyahu is doing, and how the Palestinians are being demonized. Or that I ponder and think of how Rachael Corrie or Ahed Tamimi has been or is being treated...

(Article changed on February 15, 2018 at 23:57)

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 268 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2145 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I won't even watch this or come to a point where I can even start to read your article .


Your headline is horrific and nauseating.


I have been to Dachau.


I have been to Anne Frank's House and have read her book five times.


I have read books on the Holocaust, seen all the movies, especially Escape from Sobibor, and I have talked to many who survived it.


If you have further doubts, listen to Yitzhak Perlman's performance of John Williams' score for Schindler's List.


.youtube.com/watch?v=ueWVV_GnRIA


Tell me those survivors made it up, and that Auschwitz was Bull s--t!



Escape from Sobibor (1987) cimacan.com
(Image by YouTube, Channel: yakgdja aihdja) Permission Details DMCA



Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 12:51:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 14 articles, 58 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

My great grandmother had ten children. My grandmother fled Germany for Poland where she caught a ship to the US. My mother was born on the ship. One brother fled to Israel, The other 8 children died at Auschwitz. There is even a Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, pictures of freeing those in Auschwitz in earlier yeas, Even books have been written about the horrors of what happened.


Stating the Holocaust didn't exist is like saying Hitler didn't exist. There is so much documentation it makes the writer look like someone who can't read, write or comprehend. You can't change history which has been documented so people will never forget this hideous time. The writer has forgotten there are historians, and books like "The Theory and Practice of Hell" on www.amazon.com describing what went on. Ben Stein in the movie "Expelled" visited the concentration camps. It is sickening that people would deny history. It cannot be erased.


Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Mission Possible World Health Intl

www,mpwhi.com

Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 3:21:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 268 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2145 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Dr. Betty Martini:   New Content
Well said. thank you.


These Holocaust Deniers either haven't seen or perhaps choose to ignore the photos taken at the first camp the allies reach, Dachau, not far from Munich, of the piles of dead bodies, the crematorium, the emaciated survivors in their pitiful rags of clothing.


I cannot comprehend why this article was allowed to be posted at OpEdNews in the first place. The Manager Editor, Meryl Ann Butler, posted an article she wrote about the Palestinian Girl and had almost as outrageous a title: If this is Judaism, Adolf H----r won, which was an excoriating quote from the author Mark LeVine, perhaps taken out of context, since it should be read in the context of his entire article. That original quote is in the 20th paragraph of his article here, the one that found its way into the original title! :


Ahed Tamimi: The Mandela of Palestine?


click here



However, after complaints, including mine, the OpEdNews version was changed to a softer, more palatable title:


This article, however, starts with an offensive title, surprising that some Editor let it go through because the title includes the word s--t, and that is always a big NO NO, in the context of an article submission, but moreover, the whole overall concept is intolerable, including the article itself. Curious that even now, the OEN filters won't let me even cite the German Chancellor's name! So how exactly did it find its way into the original article's title?


OpEdNews is not a place for Holocaust Deniers to even start to gain a foothold, even when "introduced" by someone who has run for the US Senate in Utah, and who has 149 Articles, 3231 Quick Links, 13734 Comments, 180 Diaries, 5 Polls


If this is some kind of creeping 21st Century antisemitism, we should all recognize it as such, and reject it as absolutely intolerable, particularly in an egalitarian and open forum such as OpEdNews.


If the OEN editors find this comment and suggestion of mine to be too analytical or esoteric or fussy, watch this clip (and then weep....) This is the end of the movie Schindler's List:



.He who saves the life of one man. . .. Schindler's List I COULD HAVE DONE MORE The film Schindler's List chronicled the heroic efforts of a German industrialist named Oskar Schindler. Through his unselfish activities, over a thousand Jews on the...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tony Anthony) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 4:03:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 27 fans, 268 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2145 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content
Sorry, the scrubbed new title of Meryl Ann's article got dropped out in my immediately prior comment:


Is Ahed Tamimi the Rosa Parks of Palestine?


Her series on Ahed Tamimi is compassionate and praise worthy despite the understandable but hideous first headline. Take the time to read about this brave young Palestinian girl, who should someday get a Nobel Peace Prize, in my humble opinion....

Submitted on Friday, Feb 16, 2018 at 4:15:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 