I've disagreed with Rob on this, but rather than just link a video that speaks for itself, one must do an article introducing it. I see Rob's point, that if you feel strongly enough to post it, you should be willing to introduce it. I would probably take the same position if I were in his place. Still, I advocate a spot for progressive videos to be posted by just a link. Anyone watching one can click off in a few seconds if they want. No matter...

I'm eager to put this out and get serious feedback, as in from anyone who's read the book or watched the two hour video. I recommend just watching 20 minutes at a minimum...

This has utterly changed my foundational thinking about Hitler that I grew up with and watched or read with extreme interest.

David Irving, imo after watching this two hour video, has put me leaning 90% toward believing what this extraordinary intellect has to say, after his traipsing the world to get to get to original sources. Which as a scientific thinking person, aka the best form of human logic, I find hard to disbelieve.

I will add a personal anecdote, that I was kicked off Raw Story for being an anti-semite, a term truly worn out and meaningless. Megan Carpenter, the head honchoess, called me that and gave that as a reason for being kicked off. I responded to a story about Helen Thomas titled, "Israel lashed by Helen Thomas, once again!" Or something close.

I responded, paraphrased, "How? With a leather belt, a wooden spoon, or a wet noodle?" Helen's article was impeccable, as always. I can't find the original, which was apparently washed away by Raw Story or Google.

In any event, I advocate at this point not trusting anything online, but if it sounds interesting, checking the source as well as possible and checking other references to it.

Meanwhile, I seriously hope for feedback on this two hour video by an alleged "Holocaust denier," which is libelous, prima facie, imo.

I further "confess" that I grew up on Long Island with many wonderful Jewish friends, in boy scouts and later as a lifeguard. My first steady girlfriend had a last name of Kaufman. I am a fan of Susan Schwartz as you may have noted here on OEN.

I caddied at Woodcrest Golf Course in Syosset click here which was an exclusive for the noveaue rich Jewish community. I was treated like dogshit and almost killed by some d*ckhead golfer who insisted I walk out a hundred yards before he teed off, while I argued that I could watch golf balls far better from where they were hit. "No! You're the caddy and you do what I say!" I did, and got about 70 yards out when I heard, "Four!" I turned and saw a golf ball headed toward my chest, full speed. It nailed me hard. Had I know what I know now, I would have the bastard. But I should be grateful, as he gave me a $2 tip, after asking me multiple times how I was doing for the next 16 holes.

I also "admit" when they built the golf course, they filled in the pond that I collected water samples from to observe microorganisms with my microscope, ~14 years old, and captured a turtle from to put in an aquarium in at home.

So, YES, I'm a bit biased, but please do set that tidbit aside and listen for at least 20 minutes to David Irving, the "Holocaust denier." It may change your world view, as it has changed mine.

I also admit or confess to watching what Netanyahu is doing, and how the Palestinians are being demonized. Or that I ponder and think of how Rachael Corrie or Ahed Tamimi has been or is being treated...

(Article changed on February 15, 2018 at 23:57)