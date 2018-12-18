 
 
At last, divestment is hitting the fossil fuel industry where it hurts

Bill McKibben

From The Guardian

Trillions of dollars of investments are being taken out of carbon-intensive companies. Governments must now take notice

From youtube.com: Celebrate 1000 divestment commitments and counting!
Celebrate 1000 divestment commitments and counting!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: 350.org)

I remember well the first institution to announce it was divesting from fossil fuel. It was 2012 and I was on the second week of a grueling tour across the US trying to spark a movement. Our roadshow had been playing to packed houses down the west coast, and we'd crossed the continent to Portland, Maine. As a raucous crowd jammed the biggest theater in town, a physicist named Stephen Mulkey took the mic. He was at the time president of the tiny Unity College in the state's rural interior, and he announced that over the weekend its trustees had voted to sell their shares in coal, oil and gas companies. "The time is long overdue for all investors to take a hard look at the consequences of supporting an industry that persists in destructive practices," he said.

As time went on, though, it became clear that divestment was also squeezing the industry. Peabody, the world's biggest coal company, announced plans for bankruptcy in 2016; on the list of reasons for its problems, it counted the divestment movement, which was making it hard to raise capital. Indeed, just a few weeks ago analysts at that radical collective Goldman Sachs said the "divestment movement has been a key driver of the coal sector's 60% de-rating over the past five years."

Now the contagion seems to be spreading to the oil and gas sector, where Shell announced earlier this year that divestment should be considered a "material risk" to its business. That's how oil companies across the world are treating it -- in the US, petroleum producers have set up a website designed to discredit divestment, and for a while had me under round-the-clock public surveillance. The pressure is not preventing anyone from acting: when Yale arrested 48 brave students who were occupying its investment offices last week, they left chanting: "We'll be back."

Divestment by itself is not going to win the climate fight. But by weakening -- reputationally and financially -- those players that are determined to stick to business as usual, it's one crucial part of a broader strategy. The Carbon Tracker initiative in London published the first report laying out the fact that the fossil fuel industry has five times more carbon in its reserves than any climate scientist thinks is safe. And with activists marching and going to jail, phrases such as "stranded assets" were soon appearing in the mouths of everyone from hedge fund managers to the governor of the Bank of England.

 

Bill McKibben is the author of a dozen books, including The End of Nature and Deep Economy: The Wealth of Communities and the Durable Future. A former staff writer for The New Yorker, he writes regularly for Harper's, The Atlantic Monthly, and The (more...)
 

Patrick Walker

Divestment is worthwhile but radically inadequate as a climate action strategy. If Naomi Klein is supporting 350.org but also the Sunrise Movement, it's because she sees--as This Changes Everything makes clear--the absolute necessity of a POLITICAL solution to the climate crisis.

The inadequacy of 350's divestment solution can be paralleled with the inadequacy of the Poor People's Campaign's focus on getting out the vote. Both worthwhile initiatives, but only a small part of the puzzle. Both 350 and the PPC painted themselves into a corner by recruiting too many supporters tied to the Democratic Party. Being hobbled from confronting Democrats as needed, they got shunted into side efforts like divestment and voter registration.

I hope Sunrise learns a harsh lesson and keeps its confrontational independence from Democrats--an independence that makes it humanity's best hope.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 12:09:42 PM

