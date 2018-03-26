Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Ascendancy of The Lie. US-NATO War on Syria Presented as a "Humanitarian Undertaking"

Big Lies become embedded in our collective consciousness, they grow roots, metastasize, and become the hardest to dislodge.

The notion that the war on Syria is "humanitarian" (predicated on fabricated atrocity stories falsely attributed to "Assad" who, propagandists would have us believe, "kills and gasses his own people") is absolutely ridiculous. But people believe it nonetheless. Historical memory (if it ever existed) is totally obliterated from their consciousness and it is displaced by the Lie[1].

Those who create the lies hold broad-based, infantilized populations, in contempt.

The war on Syria is anti-humanitarian[2] in every imaginable sense. Evidence on the ground has dismantled the Lie, every day, for the last seven years, but the Big Lie remains ascendant.

Right now, Syrians are celebrating a victory over NATO terrorists in East Ghouta, terrorists who have been targeting school children and innocent civilians in Damascus for years.[3] It is a victory for human rights and for peace as the remaining terrorists are bussed out of the area.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Notes

[1] Jeremy Salt, "BBC Betrays the Most Basic Journalistic Principles When It Comes to Syria." American Herald Tribune. 15 January, 2018.( https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/2096-bbc-journalistic-principles.html) Accessed 24 March, 2018.

[2] Tim Anderson, "Syria: the human rights industry in 'humanitarian war'." Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies Research Paper. January 2018. (https://counter-hegemonic-studies.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/TA-hum-war-18-1.pdf) Accessed 24 March, 2018.

[3] Mark Taliano, "Syrians Have Names And Faces." Global Research. 21 March, 2018. (https://www.globalresearch.ca/syrians-have-names-and-faces/5632982 ) Accessed 24 March, 2018.

Order Mark Taliano's Book "Voices from Syria" directly from Global Research.

Taliano talks and listens to the people of Syria. He reveals the courage and resilience of a Nation and its people in their day to day lives, after more than six years of US-NATO sponsored terrorism and three years of US "peacemaking" airstrikes.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.


Voices from Syria

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

BFalcon

One is in your mind: That 'good Assad' was attacked by the 'bad West' in some 'war on Syria' and he didn't engage in crimes against his people, which he did a lot, helped by Iranians and Russians.

Maybe you will dislodge it but it is very embedded.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 1:19:47 PM

George W.Reichel

So the pentagon's holy men are really concerned about how cruel Assad brutalizes his people.LMAO.Colossal naivete (or something)

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 2:50:07 PM

gunnar kullenberg

...yes! -- ...short but perfect...

Submitted on Monday, Mar 26, 2018 at 3:53:24 PM

