 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/18/23

Arms Control in a Lawless World

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Jason Sibert

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he's leaving the last nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia probably didn't impact American's lives in one way or another.

Many probably aren't aware of New Strategic Arms Treaty (NEW START) is really all about. Writer Serge Schmemann sized up Putin's ambition in his story "Something is Missing from American's Greatest Fears" - "Putin is engaging in saber rattling to convince his own people that the war against Ukraine is a life or death struggle of the superpowers."

Many Americans probably didn't take notice of this change in arms control policy. Some might be surprised that there are any arms control pacts between our country and Russia, as stated by Schmemann. As satisfied as it was not to allow Mr. Putin a victory by kicking off a panic in the West, the threat of nuclear war is still with us. More than 30 years after the end of the Cold War, the threat of nuclear obliteration simply doesn't rank among Americans' greatest fears. Global terror reigned supreme after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and now Americans are afraid of cyberwarfare.

However, we must face the reality. The sharply reduced Russian and American nuclear arsenals (at least for now) are still enough to wipe out much of the world, and China is pushing hard to become the third nuclear superpower, and at least six other countries, including the dictatorship North Korea, have nuclear weapons. So does Britain, France, Israel, India, and Pakistan. Schememann made a good point about today's nuclear politics: "perversely, the complexity of today's world has even generated something akin to nostalgia for a time when there were only two superpowers to deal with and stability depended on mutually assured destruction."

What the world is seeing now is a multi-polar world where nation-states are members of different blocks and work toward their own interests in those blocks. Authoritarianism is in the background, of course. The United States is a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Quadrilateral Security Dialog. China and Russia are in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Iran. Turkey is an observing member of the SCO and a NATO member as well, as the country can pursue it's interest in both blocks. China's lesson to lesser developed countries is that nation-states can pursue development without pursing democracy, there's where the authoritarianism comes in.

However, there might be some light in our world. Perhaps order can come out of chaos. There is a positive in our story at this time, as stated by Leonor Tomero in her story "With New START Setbacks Challenging Arms Control, US Must Work to Reduce Chances of Nuclear War, With or Without Russia." Arms control talks between Russia and the United States might not be likely at this time. However, Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin recently explained renewing New START: "an unconstrained nuclear competition would endanger us all." Hours after Putin announced his suspension of the treaty, he stated that the decision was reversable. Dialog between Russia and the United States on a successor treaty to New START would be a positive development. Maybe even a step toward an easing of tensions in the new Cold War.

The old Soviet Union agreed to arms control when the US and its allies had achieved dominance. Perhaps Putin's lack of success in Ukraine will open some doors.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer for the Peace Economy

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Our Government, Democracy and World Order

The Future of Security

President Biden's Foreign Policy Challenges

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend