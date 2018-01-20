Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Arguing over government shutdown, the old divide and conquer strategy by the white supremacist deep state

'Schumer Shutdown' Trump Meets With Senate Minority Leader to Stop Government Shutdown
(Image by YouTube, Channel: BREAKING NEWS24H)   Permission   Details   DMCA

President Trump juxtaposed with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday prior to federal government shutdown last night at midnight

Ah what fun.

The federal government shut down at midnight last night. It's the fourth shutdown in the last quarter century.

We can bicker and argue which party is to blame, the Dems or the Repubs, but it's all a big distraction.

That's because this is a congressional election year and the focus of each party is who controls the Congress after those elections and who the voters will blame for the shutdown.

Dems figure with Repubs controlling both Houses of Congress, the voters will blame the Repubs and the Dems will return as the majority party.

Repubs even with the "Donald" albatross around their neck will blame the Dems for obstruction and filibuster calling them unpatriotic.

But like all shutdowns in the past this one won't last because both the Dems and the Repubs fear a backlash by the voters and soon the shutdown will be over.

Anyway it's all just a ruse, this dysfunction by "our" government witnessed by the people. It's what the "deep state" wants, the old divide and conquer strategy getting the people bickering and arguing among themselves and now who is to blame for the federal government shutdown. It's all a means to distract and deflect attention away from the real villains of this country the white, supremacist elite "deep state".

One can be sure regardless who sits in the White House or controls the Congress the "deep state" reigns. The untold $billions each year in defense spending increasing the largesse of defense contractors, our wars, drone strikes, special ops and CIA clandestine operations, NSA electronic surveillance, coups, assassinations, color revolutions, regime change operations and of course demonizing "enemies", sanctions against those "enemies", provocative military exercises, NATO expansion to the border of Russia, placing ballistic missiles in Romania and Poland, so called "freedom of navigation" naval patrols in the South China Sea, joint military exercises with Japan and South Korea off the Korean Peninsula against North Korea all continue unabated. So again it doesn't matter who sits in the oval office or which party controls the Congress, the policies and actions, laws, regulations, oversight and enforcement "authorized " by Congress is all deep state" approved.

Of course the "deep state" needs "enemies" and it doesn't matter if those "enemies" are contrived be it Communism or Communist, terrorism or terrorists, al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, Saddam Hussein's Iraq and his imagined WMD, the demonization of Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un or the ayatollah's of Iran. It all serves the same purpose; they're "enemies" and threats to America and its people and all reinforced by the corporate MSM, the unofficial organ of the state.

As for most of the American people so steeped in propaganda and indoctrination believing the essential "goodness" of America, made fearful of these "enemies" they remain faithful knee jerk "patriots" in lock step to the deep state's machinations.

As I wrote in OPEDNEWS January 2, 2018 [1] , "Instead of buying into this white supremacist elite divide and conquer strategy there needs to be a class struggle by most whites, blacks, browns, Muslims in solidarity with each other focused on the real culprits, the CEO's of giant corporations, the heads of the military/industrial/political complex, Wall Street banksters, and billionaires in control to forge a class war against these elites".

So remember this federal government shutdown won't last. It's just the latest commotion to get the masses of people indignant, aroused, distracted and arguing among themselves; just what the "deep state" wants and expects. Another perfect illustration of how it acts to deflect attention from itself.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

