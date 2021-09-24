 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Positive News   

Are we critical thinkers or "useful idiots?"

(Page 1 of 7 pages)
Author 71296
Blair Gelbond

Thinking gorilla
Thinking gorilla
(Image by Tambako the Jaguar from flickr)   Details   DMCA

This piece is written to support us in "thinking about our thinking."

Although the subject can at first seem rather dry, the issues are of the utmost importance in our personal lives and the survival of our species.

*

Why is it that we don't express the natural response of vehemently protesting being exploited and deceived, again and again? Why do we imbibe the pap that passes as news, instead of demanding truth? Why does our thinking tend to be narrow, rather than penetrating?

Introduction

Field Marshal Göring - one of Hitler's earliest, longest-lasting associates, the top German military figure during World War II, and for a long-time Hitler's designated successor, said:

"Why, of course, the people don't want war," Göring shrugged. "Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don't want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood.

"But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship.

"The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."

**

We have just passed the anniversary of 9/11. What stands out is the American public's lack of interest in the data that strongly suggests that this was a "false-flag" operation. Many still cling to emotions such as: 1) indifference - the sense that, "That was in the past, and I can't be bothered with it," and 2) aggression and defensiveness, which emanates from the idea that we were attacked by "outsiders." There is a clear absence of discernment re- the massive domestic and world-wide implications of this event. To date no one in our government has been prosecuted. If 9/11 was in fact a false flag, and the public remains in the dark, what message does this send re- our government using such tactics again? (See Fromthewilderness.com, The New Pearl Harbor Revisited by David Ray Griffin, and 9/11truth.org.)

It is widely accepted that we have used this approach to initiate wars in the past; e.g., the Gulf of Tonkin, the Spanish-American War and Operation Northwoods (proposed). In regards to these wars the population simply bought what the government was selling and remained disinterested in questioning further.

**

Beyond this, we see the same trends the concerning increasing revelations regarding extra-terrestrial visitations. Despite the enormous implications of these probable facts, we hold to our naivete re-our own and other countries' penchant for false-flag operations as the raison d'être to initiate wars. Our lack of interest and knowledge may in fact be setting up the human population for a near-future false-flag operation utilizing human-made extraterrestrial craft.

Blair Gelbond

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)
Yes, 'this was a "false-flag" operation' - 'had to be'. Our #NORAD air defense system was 'nowhere in sight' to defend our skies on 9/11 AM, not even at the Pentagon while Cheney was conducting 'live war games' - "these exercises were under Dick Cheney's management" - and 'terror drills', 'if you can imagine that".

Bush put Cheney in charge on 9/11 by Executive Order months in advance, and Cheney put our NORAD air defenses on "stand down" over the target areas at the Pentagon and World Trade Center Towers resulting in the orchestrated 9/11 attacks.

Then World Trade Center 7 'explodes' at 5:20 PM. #FederalCrimes. 9/11 Treason - MEMO - to Congress.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 at 1:15:05 PM

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Lance,

Thank you for your response. I believe that:

1) we need to keep drilling down and spreading the word re- 9/11 (as you do), given its massive implications; and

2) expand our vision to include the whole "false flag" matter.

As I see it, 9/11 was just the beginning of the current strategy. (See "Cosmic Hoax" on Youtube). Narrowing our focus to 9/11 as a heinous crime ((important as it is) distracts us from a larger frame of reference that is key to our freedom and survival.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 at 1:50:39 PM

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
When it comes to the macro-level, citizens tend to feel paralyzed, crushed, and be unconsciously in denial to avoid the discomfort of cognitive dissonance. What would happen if we all woke up to the fact that we are recipients of massive deception from governments that is putting our species and planet in danger and moving us toward dictatorship?

Paul Levy says it this way:

"We have become blind. This blindness is fourfold: we don't realize we are blind (we are blind to our blindness); we are blind to our shadow and our complicity in the darkness that is operating in the world; we are blind to the light of our true nature; and we are blind to recognizing that what is playing out in our world encodes a hidden revelation that can wake us up."

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 at 1:40:25 PM

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
I recall a conversation I once had with Ram Dass at his father's house. He said: "If we can't have truth, it's not worth playing." That exchange has stayed with me.

And I wonder...what will become of us if we don't demand truth from ourselves, and the powers-that-be?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 25, 2021 at 10:25:56 PM

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
We can say that one dimension of "critical thinking is "complex thinking." Edgar Morin has illustrated the meaning of this phrase. John Ringland writes:

"Lived experience, in this view, simply cannot satisfactorily be reduced to the perspective of one discipline. Morin's approach has always been both planetary and personal.

"Morin's work does not come from an attempt to escape life for an ivory tower, or to control it through intricate theoretical frameworks and maps, but from an effort to immerse himself in it more deeply, and to provide the sciences with tools to account more adequately for the lived complexity of life, and indeed to assist the reader in that process of immersion.

"Morin characterizes his later work on Complex Thought as an attempt to develop a method that does not "mutilate," that does not fragment and abstract, that does not do violence to life, that is not unidimensional, anemic, antiseptic, homogenized"

"Exploring such phenomena as self-deception, cognitive dissonance, groupthink, and authoritarian thinking and behavior in himself and in "the party," we find another theme that was to run through all of Morin's future work.

"In his Seven Complex Lessons in Education for the Future, a document he wrote at the request of UNESCO, the first lesson is about self-deception and combating 'error and illusion.' How is it that we let ourselves literally become possessed by ideas, by the party, by our 'faith,' by our 'cause,' even by what we believe to be 'science?'

"While we normally assume that we have ideas, it became clear to Morin that ideas can also have us literally possess us. Human beings can literally be possessed by ideologies and belief systems, whether on the Left or the Right, whether in science or religion.

"Henceforth, Morin's effort would be to develop a form of thinking and of being in the world that is always self-reflective and self-critical, always open and creative, always eager to challenge the fundamental assumptions underlying a system of thought, and always alert for the ways in which, covertly or overtly, we create inviolate centers that cannot be questioned or challenged.

"Knowledge always requires the knowledge of knowledge, the ongoing investigation and interrogation of how we construct knowledge."

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 3:27:18 PM

Blair Gelbond

Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
As Morin, an advocate for "complex thinking" points out, whenever oversimplification occurs, a vicious cycle is set in motion, for:

"the more problems become multidimensional, the less chance there is to grasp their multidimensionality. Incapable of seeing the planetary context in all its complexity, blind intelligence fosters unconsciousness and irresponsibility. It has become the bearer of death."

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 at 9:13:11 PM

