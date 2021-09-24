This piece is written to support us in "thinking about our thinking."

Although the subject can at first seem rather dry, the issues are of the utmost importance in our personal lives and the survival of our species.

Why is it that we don't express the natural response of vehemently protesting being exploited and deceived, again and again? Why do we imbibe the pap that passes as news, instead of demanding truth? Why does our thinking tend to be narrow, rather than penetrating?

Introduction

Field Marshal Göring - one of Hitler's earliest, longest-lasting associates, the top German military figure during World War II, and for a long-time Hitler's designated successor, said:

"Why, of course, the people don't want war," Göring shrugged. "Why would some poor slob on a farm want to risk his life in a war when the best that he can get out of it is to come back to his farm in one piece. Naturally, the common people don't want war; neither in Russia nor in England nor in America, nor for that matter in Germany. That is understood. "But, after all, it is the leaders of the country who determine the policy and it is always a simple matter to drag the people along, whether it is a democracy or a fascist dictatorship or a Parliament or a Communist dictatorship. "The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country."

We have just passed the anniversary of 9/11. What stands out is the American public's lack of interest in the data that strongly suggests that this was a "false-flag" operation. Many still cling to emotions such as: 1) indifference - the sense that, "That was in the past, and I can't be bothered with it," and 2) aggression and defensiveness, which emanates from the idea that we were attacked by "outsiders." There is a clear absence of discernment re- the massive domestic and world-wide implications of this event. To date no one in our government has been prosecuted. If 9/11 was in fact a false flag, and the public remains in the dark, what message does this send re- our government using such tactics again? (See Fromthewilderness.com, The New Pearl Harbor Revisited by David Ray Griffin, and 9/11truth.org.)

It is widely accepted that we have used this approach to initiate wars in the past; e.g., the Gulf of Tonkin, the Spanish-American War and Operation Northwoods (proposed). In regards to these wars the population simply bought what the government was selling and remained disinterested in questioning further.

Beyond this, we see the same trends the concerning increasing revelations regarding extra-terrestrial visitations. Despite the enormous implications of these probable facts, we hold to our naivete re-our own and other countries' penchant for false-flag operations as the raison d'être to initiate wars. Our lack of interest and knowledge may in fact be setting up the human population for a near-future false-flag operation utilizing human-made extraterrestrial craft.

