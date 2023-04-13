 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/13/23

April is the Cruelest Month

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Lincoln Memorial - interior - statue closeup - 2011
Lincoln Memorial - interior - statue closeup - 2011
(Image by Tim Evanson from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"April is the cruelest month," that phrase is from "The Wasteland" by the poet, T.S. Eliot.

Besides understanding that the transition from winter to spring can be harsh and full of disappointments and false starts, it also happens to be the month filled with deaths, in this nation, of those who promised new starts to a more democratic and humane nation.

The first was Abraham Lincoln on April 15th, 1865, after the Civil War had ended and the planned reconstruction was beginning to allow an inclusive place for the former slaves as well as to heal the union. Some, who wanted to prevent that kind of reconstruction to occur, ended those hopes with the assassination of Lincoln. It was a time of great sadness and mourning not only for the death of a president, but also for the death of the ideals he represented.

The next significant death was that of FDR, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, on April 12th, 1945, after his New Deal had wrested power from the dominant business interests and instituted something resembling democracy with the inclusive policies of the Depression years and the years of WWII. Again, there was universal grief and national mourning following his demise. After his death the nation watched as the economic elite began to regroup to eventually rise to dominance once again.

And finally, the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., on April 4th, 1968, who had been trying to finish the work begun by Lincoln to bring Black citizens into the arms of democracy. And again, racism raised its ugly head and stopped his leadership in its tracks.

All three of these deaths in April, the supposed beginning of spring and rebirth, thwarted the hopes for an America of inclusiveness and democracy.

At a season of hopefulness and fresh starts those deaths allowed us to retreat into the same regressive patterns of our perennial problems and inequalities and allowing the new growth of democracy and American ideals to be nipped in the bud.

A time that should have been full of the hope of fresh beginnings, turned into a time of grief and mourning of our national loss of possibilities.

In these cases, "April (was) the cruelest month".

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 72 articles, 136 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
April deaths, both natural and by assassination, have disrupted this nation's attempts to move toward a greater democracy.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 13, 2023 at 10:21:13 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend